RBB (RBB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from RBB (RBB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating an increase of 96% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $32.94 million, representing an increase of 14.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RBB metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 56.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Non Performing Assets' to reach $47.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.04 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $3.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.75 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non Performing Loans' reaching $39.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.04 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' at 17.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 22.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should come in at 11.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $29.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.98 million.

RBB shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

