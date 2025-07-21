RBB Bancorp Reports Strong Financial Performance for Second Quarter 2025 with Net Income of $9.3 Million and Significant Loan Growth

RBB Bancorp reports increased second-quarter net income of $9.3 million and improved loan growth and credit quality metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

RBB Bancorp announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, significantly up from $2.3 million, or $0.13 per share in the previous quarter. This quarter's results benefited from a $5.2 million pre-tax Employee Retention Credit. The net interest margin improved to 2.92%, led by a loan growth of $91.6 million and a drop in nonperforming assets by 5.5% to $61 million. Noninterest income surged to $8.5 million from $2.3 million due to the ERC and other factors. Total assets increased to $4.1 billion, while deposits grew by 5.8% annually. The company's efficiency ratio improved to 57.2%, reflecting better operational performance. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net income increased significantly to $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.

Return on average assets improved to 0.93% from 0.24%, indicating stronger efficiency in utilizing assets to generate earnings.

Net loans held for investment grew by $91.6 million or 12% annualized, showcasing strong loan demand and growth.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $3.6 million, or 5.5%, indicating improved asset quality and effective management of loan defaults.

Potential Negatives

The net income includes a significant contribution of $5.2 million from the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), which may not be sustainable or predictable in future quarters.

The provision for credit losses increased due to concerns over loan growth, indicating potential risks in credit quality, especially with an increase in special mention and substandard loans.

30-89 day delinquent loans saw a large increase, rising from $5.9 million to $18.0 million, signaling a potential increase in future loan defaults.

FAQ

What were RBB Bancorp's net income and earnings per share for Q2 2025?

RBB Bancorp reported a net income of $9.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% in Q1 2025.

What contributed to RBB Bancorp's growth in loans held for investment?

RBB Bancorp experienced net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, reflecting a 12% annualized increase.

What is the status of RBB Bancorp's nonperforming assets?

Nonperforming assets decreased by $3.6 million to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025.

When will RBB Bancorp's quarterly cash dividend be paid?

The dividend of $0.16 per common share is payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second





Quarter 2025





Highlights









Net income totaled $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share



Net income totaled $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share



Return on average assets of 0.93%, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025



Return on average assets of 0.93%, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025



Net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025



Net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025



Net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized



Net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized



Nonperforming assets decreased $3.6 million, or 5.5%, to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million at March 31, 2025



Nonperforming assets decreased $3.6 million, or 5.5%, to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million at March 31, 2025



Book value and tangible book value per share



(1)



increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025







The Company reported net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).





“Another quarter of strong loan growth and stable loan yields drove increasing net interest income and margin expansion in the second quarter,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “We also benefited from the receipt of a $5.2 million ERC in the second quarter. We continue to work through our nonperforming assets and remain focused on resolving our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital.”









(1





)





Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.



























Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income was $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $1.2 million increase was due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income, offset by a $698,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was mostly due to a $2.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest expense was due to a $433,000 increase in interest on borrowings and a $265,000 increase in interest on deposits.





The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.92% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4 basis points from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025. The NIM expansion was due to a 3 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets, combined with a 1 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.76% for the first quarter of 2025 due mainly to a 2 basis point increase in the yield on average loans to 6.03%. Average loans represented 85% of average interest-earning assets in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 84% in the first quarter of 2025.





The average cost of funds decreased to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.15% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an 11 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 75 basis point increase in the average cost of total borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025. The overall funding mix for the second quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2025 with total deposits representing 90% of interest bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 17% of average total deposits. The average cost of borrowings increased as $150 million in long term FHLB advances matured during the first quarter of 2025, the majority of which were replaced and repriced at current market rates. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 2.95% at June 30, 2025.







Provision for Credit Losses







The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses reflected an increase in general reserves of $1.5 million due mainly to net loan growth, and an increase in a specific reserve of $924,000 related to one lending relationship. The second quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the second quarter related to loans which had these specific reserves at March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.42% of average loans for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.35% for the first quarter of 2025.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million from $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 included other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. The ERC was a grant program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds relate to qualifying amended payroll tax returns the Company filed for the first and second quarters of 2021.





Upon receipt of the ERC funds, certain professional and tax advisory costs associated with the assessment and compilation of the ERC refunds became due and payable. These amounts totaled $1.2 million and are included in legal and professional expense in our consolidated statements of income for the second quarter of 2025. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated costs recognized during the first quarter of 2025 or the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





The second quarter of 2025 also included a higher gain on sale of loans of $277,000 and recoveries associated with a fully-charged off loan acquired in a bank acquisition of $350,000, the latter included in "other income."







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase was mostly due to higher legal and professional expense of $1.4 million, of which $1.2 million was attributed to the aforementioned ERC advisory costs, and a $437,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. The increase in compensation includes higher incentives related to sustained production levels, the impact of annual pay increases, and approximately $330,000 in costs related to executive management transitions, offset by lower payroll taxes. The efficiency ratio was 57.2% for the second quarter of 2025, down from 65.1% for the first quarter of 2025 due mostly to higher noninterest income related to the ERC, partially offset by higher noninterest expense related to the ERC advisory costs.







Income Taxes







The effective tax rate was 27.8% for the second quarter of 2025 and 28.2% for the first quarter of 2025.







Balance Sheet







At June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.1 billion, an $80.6 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $221.9 million increase compared to June 30, 2024.







Loan and Securities Portfolio







Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $187.0 million, or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2024. The second quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $182.8 million in new production with an average yield of 6.76%. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $57.3 million increase in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, a $28.0 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $5.3 million increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and a $2.7 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 101.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 100.0% at March 31, 2025 and 100.9% at June 30, 2024.





As of June 30, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $413.1 million, an increase of $35.0 million from March 31, 2025, primarily related to purchases of $68.0 million, offset by maturities and amortization of $33.0 million during the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $23.1 million, a $1.9 million decrease, when compared to net unrealized losses of $25.0 million as of March 31, 2025.







Deposits







Total deposits were $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $45.6 million, or 5.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $164.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to June 30, 2024. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits coupled with a $15.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in time deposits of $59.5 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $29.5 million. Wholesale deposits totaled $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.3 million compared to $158.5 million at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $543.9 million and represented 17.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to $528.2 million and 16.8% at March 31, 2025.







Credit Quality







Nonperforming assets totaled $61.0 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million, or 1.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The $3.6 million decrease in nonperforming assets was due to $3.3 million in net charge-offs and $1.7 million in payoffs and paydowns, partially offset by $1.4 million in additions from loans migrating to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets included one $4.2 million other real estate owned (included in “accrued interest and other assets”) at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.





Special mention loans totaled $91.3 million, or 2.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $64.3 million, or 2.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $27.0 million increase was primarily due to the addition of loans totaling $30.1 million and $1.6 million in balance increases, partially offset by the downgrade of two CRE loans totaling $4.0 million to substandard-rated loans and payoffs and paydowns totaling $660,000. As of June 30, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.





Substandard loans totaled $91.0 million at June 30, 2025, up from $76.4 million at March 31, 2025. The $14.6 million increase was primarily due to the downgrades totaling $20.6 million, partially offset by net charge-offs totaling $3.3 million and payoffs and paydowns totaling $2.7 million. Of the total substandard loans at June 30, 2025, there were $34.2 million on accrual status.





30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $18.0 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $5.9 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $12.1 million increase was mostly due to $15.5 million in new delinquent loans, offset by $2.2 million in loans returning to current status, $798,000 in loans migrating to nonaccrual status, and $427,000 in paydowns and payoffs. The additions include an $8.5 million CRE loan that has since been brought current.





As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $51.6 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 (included in “accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $52.6 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 at March 31, 2025. The $918,000 decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $3.3 million, offset by a $2.4 million provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI decreased to 1.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.65% at March 31, 2025, due mainly to net charge-offs of amounts included in specific reserves at March 31, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 90% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 86% at March 31, 2025.















For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

















For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



















(dollars in thousands)











Allowance





for





loan losses

















Reserve for





unfunded





loan commitments

















Allowance





for





credit losses

















Allowance





for loan





losses

















Reserve for





unfunded





loan





commitments

















Allowance





for credit





losses















Beginning balance





$





51,932













$





629













$





52,561













$





47,729













$





729













$





48,458













Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









2,387

















—

















2,387

















9,233

















(100





)













9,133













Less loans charged-off









(3,339





)













—

















(3,339





)













(6,065





)













—

















(6,065





)









Recoveries on loans charged-off









34

















—

















34

















117

















—

















117













Ending balance





$





51,014













$





629













$





51,643













$





51,014













$





629













$





51,643























Shareholders' Equity







At June 30, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $517.7 million, a $7.3 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $6.4 million increase compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net income of $9.3 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.3 million and equity compensation activity of $1.1 million, offset by common stock cash dividends paid totaling $2.9 million and common stock repurchases totaling $1.5 million. The increase in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to net income of $23.0 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $4.9 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.5 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $12.5 million and common stock cash dividends paid totaling $11.5 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share



(1)



increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025 and up from $28.12 and $24.06 at June 30, 2024.







Dividend Announcement







The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.















Contact:









Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer

















(213) 716-8066





















lhopkins@rbbusa.com



























(1





)





Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.



























Corporate Overview







RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.







Conference Call







Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results.





To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, the Participant ID code is 710803, conference ID RBBQ225. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, the passcode is 52690, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through August 05, 2025.





The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at



www.royalbusinessbankusa.com



and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.







Disclosure







This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.







Safe Harbor









Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,





the effectiveness of the Company



’



s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures



;



the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company



’



s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected;





business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (



“



U.S.



”



) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients, the Company and its employees from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors, and/or broader economic conditions and financial market; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system and increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the impact of changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.





















RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Assets























































































Cash and due from banks





$





27,338













$





25,315













$





27,747













$





26,388













$





23,313













Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions









164,514

















213,508

















229,998

















323,002

















229,456













Cash and cash equivalents









191,852

















238,823

















257,745

















349,390

















252,769













Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions









600

















600

















600

















600

















600













Investment securities available for sale









413,142

















378,188

















420,190

















305,666

















325,582













Investment securities held to maturity









4,186

















5,188

















5,191

















5,195

















5,200













Loans held for sale









-

















655

















11,250

















812

















3,146













Loans held for investment









3,234,695

















3,143,063

















3,053,230

















3,091,896

















3,047,712













Allowance for loan losses









(51,014





)













(51,932





)













(47,729





)













(43,685





)













(41,741





)











Net loans held for investment











3,183,681

















3,091,131

















3,005,501

















3,048,211

















3,005,971













Premises and equipment, net









23,945

















24,308

















24,601

















24,839

















25,049













Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock









15,000

















15,000

















15,000

















15,000

















15,000













Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance









61,111

















60,699

















60,296

















59,889

















59,486













Goodwill









71,498

















71,498

















71,498

















71,498

















71,498













Servicing assets









6,482

















6,766

















6,985

















7,256

















7,545













Core deposit intangibles









1,667

















1,839

















2,011

















2,194

















2,394













Right-of-use assets









25,554

















26,779

















28,048

















29,283

















30,530













Accrued interest and other assets









91,322

















87,926

















83,561

















70,644

















63,416















Total assets







$





4,090,040













$





4,009,400













$





3,992,477













$





3,990,477













$





3,868,186















Liabilities and shareholders' equity























































































Deposits:





















































































Noninterest-bearing demand





$





543,885













$





528,205













$





563,012













$





543,623













$





542,971













Savings, NOW and money market accounts









691,679

















721,216

















663,034

















666,089

















647,770













Time deposits, $250,000 and under









1,010,674

















1,000,106

















1,007,452

















1,052,462

















1,014,189













Time deposits, greater than $250,000









941,993

















893,101

















850,291

















830,010

















818,675















Total deposits











3,188,231

















3,142,628

















3,083,789

















3,092,184

















3,023,605













FHLB advances









180,000

















160,000

















200,000

















200,000

















150,000













Long-term debt, net of issuance costs









119,720

















119,624

















119,529

















119,433

















119,338













Subordinated debentures









15,265

















15,211

















15,156

















15,102

















15,047













Lease liabilities - operating leases









27,294

















28,483

















29,705

















30,880

















32,087













Accrued interest and other liabilities









41,877

















33,148

















36,421

















23,150

















16,818















Total liabilities











3,572,387

















3,499,094

















3,484,600

















3,480,749

















3,356,895













Shareholders' equity:





















































































Common stock









259,863

















260,284

















259,957

















259,280

















266,160













Additional paid-in capital









3,579

















3,360

















3,645

















3,520

















3,456













Retained earnings









270,152

















263,885

















264,460

















262,946

















262,518













Non-controlling interest









72

















72

















72

















72

















72













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net









(16,013





)













(17,295





)













(20,257





)













(16,090





)













(20,915





)











Total shareholders' equity











517,653

















510,306

















507,877

















509,728

















511,291















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





4,090,040













$





4,009,400













$





3,992,477













$





3,990,477













$





3,868,186



































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)











(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























For the Three Months Ended

















For the Six Months Ended





















June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024















Interest and dividend income:





















































































Interest and fees on loans





$





47,687













$





45,621













$





45,320













$





93,308













$





90,867













Interest on interest-earning deposits









1,750

















2,014

















3,353

















3,764

















8,393













Interest on investment securities









4,213

















4,136

















3,631

















8,349

















7,242













Dividend income on FHLB stock









324

















330

















327

















654

















658













Interest on federal funds sold and other









231

















235

















255

















466

















521













Total interest and dividend income









54,205

















52,336

















52,886

















106,541

















107,681













Interest expense:





















































































Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts









4,567

















4,468

















4,953

















9,035

















9,431













Interest on time deposits









19,250

















19,084

















21,850

















38,334

















45,172













Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures









1,634

















1,632

















1,679

















3,266

















3,358













Interest on FHLB advances









1,420

















989

















439

















2,409

















878













Total interest expense









26,871

















26,173

















28,921

















53,044

















58,839













Net interest income before provision for credit losses









27,334

















26,163

















23,965

















53,497

















48,842













Provision for credit losses









2,387

















6,746

















557

















9,133

















557













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









24,947

















19,417

















23,408

















44,364

















48,285













Noninterest income:





















































































Service charges and fees









1,060

















1,017

















1,064

















2,077

















2,056













Gain on sale of loans









358

















81

















451

















439

















763













Loan servicing fees, net of amortization









541

















588

















579

















1,129

















1,168













Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance









411

















403

















385

















814

















767













Gain on OREO









—

















—

















292

















—

















1,016













Other income









6,108

















206

















717

















6,314

















1,090













Total noninterest income









8,478

















2,295

















3,488

















10,773

















6,860













Noninterest expense:





















































































Salaries and employee benefits









11,080

















10,643

















9,533

















21,723

















19,460













Occupancy and equipment expenses









2,377

















2,407

















2,439

















4,784

















4,882













Data processing









1,713

















1,602

















1,466

















3,315

















2,886













Legal and professional









2,904

















1,515

















1,260

















4,419

















2,140













Office expenses









405

















408

















352

















813

















708













Marketing and business promotion









212

















197

















189

















409

















361













Insurance and regulatory assessments









709

















730

















981

















1,439

















1,963













Core deposit premium









172

















172

















201

















344

















402













Other expenses









921

















848

















703

















1,769

















1,291













Total noninterest expense









20,493

















18,522

















17,124

















39,015

















34,093













Income before income taxes









12,932

















3,190

















9,772

















16,122

















21,052













Income tax expense









3,599

















900

















2,527

















4,499

















5,771













Net income





$





9,333













$





2,290













$





7,245













$





11,623













$





15,281

































































































Net income per share





















































































Basic





$





0.53













$





0.13













$





0.39













$





0.66













$





0.83













Diluted





$





0.52













$





0.13













$





0.39













$





0.65













$





0.82













Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.16













$





0.16













$





0.16













$





0.32













$





0.32













Weighted-average common shares outstanding





















































































Basic









17,746,607

















17,727,712

















18,375,970

















17,737,212

















18,488,623













Diluted









17,797,735

















17,770,588

















18,406,897

















17,784,237

















18,529,299



































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME









(Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended





















June 30, 2025

















March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024





















Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















Average

















Interest

















Yield /



















(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)











Balance

















& Fees

















Rate

















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate

















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate















Interest-earning assets





















































































































































Cash and cash equivalents



(1)







$





163,838













$





1,980

















4.85





%









$





194,236













$





2,249

















4.70





%









$





255,973













$





3,608

















5.67





%









FHLB Stock









15,000

















324

















8.66





%













15,000

















330

















8.92





%













15,000

















327

















8.77





%









Securities





















































































































































Available for sale



(2)











399,414

















4,189

















4.21





%













390,178

















4,113

















4.28





%













318,240

















3,608

















4.56





%









Held to maturity



(2)











5,028

















48

















3.83





%













5,189

















49

















3.83





%













5,203

















46

















3.56





%









Total loans



(3)











3,171,570

















47,687

















6.03





%













3,079,224

















45,621

















6.01





%













3,017,050

















45,320

















6.04





%









Total interest-earning assets









3,754,850













$





54,228

















5.79





%













3,683,827













$





52,362

















5.76





%













3,611,466













$





52,909

















5.89





%









Total noninterest-earning assets









254,029

















































260,508

















































240,016













































Total average assets





$





4,008,879













































$





3,944,335













































$





3,851,482

































































































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities





















































































































































NOW





$





66,755

















368

















2.21





%









$





61,222













$





321

















2.13





%









$





56,081













$





276

















1.98





%









Money market









482,669

















3,774

















3.14





%













463,443

















3,625

















3.17





%













431,559

















3,877

















3.61





%









Saving deposits









141,411

















425

















1.21





%













155,116

















522

















1.36





%













164,913

















800

















1.95





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under









996,249

















9,768

















3.93





%













989,622

















10,046

















4.12





%













1,049,666

















12,360

















4.74





%









Time deposits, greater than $250,000









922,540

















9,482

















4.12





%













864,804

















9,038

















4.24





%













772,255

















9,490

















4.94





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









2,609,624

















23,817

















3.66





%













2,534,207

















23,552

















3.77





%













2,474,474

















26,803

















4.36





%









FHLB advances









159,286

















1,420

















3.58





%













176,833

















989

















2.27





%













150,000

















439

















1.18





%









Long-term debt









119,657

















1,296

















4.34





%













119,562

















1,295

















4.39





%













119,275

















1,296

















4.37





%









Subordinated debentures









15,230

















338

















8.90





%













15,175

















337

















9.01





%













15,011

















383

















10.26





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









2,903,797

















26,871

















3.71





%













2,845,777

















26,173

















3.73





%













2,758,760

















28,921

















4.22





%









Noninterest-bearing liabilities





















































































































































Noninterest-bearing deposits









526,113

















































520,145

















































529,450













































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities









65,278

















































66,151

















































51,087













































Total noninterest-bearing liabilities









591,391

















































586,296

















































580,537













































Shareholders' equity









513,691

















































512,262

















































512,185













































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





4,008,879













































$





3,944,335













































$





3,851,482













































Net interest income / interest rate spreads





















$





27,357

















2.08





%

























$





26,189

















2.03





%

























$





23,988

















1.67





%









Net interest margin









































2.92





%













































2.88





%













































2.67





%





























































































































































Total cost of deposits





$





3,135,737













$





23,817

















3.05





%









$





3,054,352













$





23,552

















3.13





%









$





3,003,924













$





26,803

















3.59





%









Total cost of funds





$





3,429,910













$





26,871

















3.14





%









$





3,365,922













$





26,173

















3.15





%









$





3,288,210













$





28,921

















3.54





%









___________









(1





)





Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.









(2





)





Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.









(3





)





Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME









(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024





















Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)









Balance

















& Fees

















Rate

















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate















Interest-earning assets





































































































Cash and cash equivalents



(1)







$





178,953













$





4,230

















4.77





%









$





310,476













$





8,914

















5.77





%









FHLB Stock









15,000

















654

















8.79





%













15,000

















658

















8.82





%









Securities





































































































Available for sale



(2)











394,822

















8,302

















4.24





%













319,127

















7,197

















4.54





%









Held to maturity



(2)











5,108

















97

















3.83





%













5,205

















94

















3.63





%









Total loans



(3)











3,125,652

















93,308

















6.02





%













3,017,737

















90,867

















6.06





%









Total interest-earning assets









3,719,535













$





106,591

















5.78





%













3,667,545













$





107,730

















5.91





%









Total noninterest-earning assets









257,250

















































243,178













































Total average assets





$





3,976,785













































$





3,910,723

















































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities





































































































NOW





$





64,004

















689

















2.17





%









$





57,513













$





574

















2.01





%









Money market









473,109

















7,399

















3.15





%













421,655

















7,403

















3.53





%









Saving deposits









148,225

















947

















1.29





%













161,070

















1,454

















1.82





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under









992,954

















19,815

















4.02





%













1,112,735

















26,165

















4.73





%









Time deposits, greater than $250,000









893,832

















18,519

















4.18





%













778,713

















19,007

















4.91





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









2,572,124

















47,369

















3.71





%













2,531,686

















54,603

















4.34





%









FHLB advances









168,011

















2,409

















2.89





%













150,000

















878

















1.18





%









Long-term debt









119,610

















2,591

















4.37





%













119,228

















2,591

















4.37





%









Subordinated debentures









15,203

















675

















8.95





%













14,984

















767

















10.29





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









2,874,948

















53,044

















3.72





%













2,815,898

















58,839

















4.20





%









Noninterest-bearing liabilities





































































































Noninterest-bearing deposits









523,145

















































528,898













































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities









65,711

















































53,441













































Total noninterest-bearing liabilities









588,856

















































582,339













































Shareholders' equity









512,981

















































512,486













































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





3,976,785













































$





3,910,723













































Net interest income / interest rate spreads





















$





53,547

















2.06





%

























$





48,891

















1.71





%









Net interest margin









































2.90





%













































2.68





%













































































































Total cost of deposits





$





3,095,269













$





47,369

















3.09





%









$





3,060,584













$





54,603

















3.59





%









Total cost of funds





$





3,398,093













$





53,044

















3.15





%









$





3,344,796













$





58,839

















3.54





%









___________









(1





)





Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.









(2





)





Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.









(3





)





Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(Unaudited)

























At or for the Three Months Ended

















At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,





















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,





















































2025

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Per share data (common stock)























































































Book value





$





29.25













$





28.77













$





28.12













$





29.25













$





28.12













Tangible book value



(1)







$





25.11













$





24.63













$





24.06













$





25.11













$





24.06















Performance ratios























































































Return on average assets, annualized









0.93





%













0.24





%













0.76





%













0.59





%













0.79





%









Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized









7.29





%













1.81





%













5.69





%













4.57





%













6.00





%









Return on average tangible common equity, annualized



(1)











8.50





%













2.12





%













6.65





%













5.33





%













7.01





%









Noninterest income to average assets, annualized









0.85





%













0.24





%













0.36





%













0.55





%













0.35





%









Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized









2.05





%













1.90





%













1.79





%













1.98





%













1.75





%









Yield on average earning assets









5.79





%













5.76





%













5.89





%













5.78





%













5.91





%









Yield on average loans









6.03





%













6.01





%













6.04





%













6.02





%













6.06





%









Cost of average total deposits



(2)











3.05





%













3.13





%













3.59





%













3.09





%













3.59





%









Cost of average interest-bearing deposits









3.66





%













3.77





%













4.36





%













3.71





%













4.34





%









Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities









3.71





%













3.73





%













4.22





%













3.72





%













4.20





%









Net interest spread









2.08





%













2.03





%













1.67





%













2.06





%













1.71





%









Net interest margin









2.92





%













2.88





%













2.67





%













2.90





%













2.68





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)











57.22





%













65.09





%













62.38





%













60.70





%













61.21





%









Common stock dividend payout ratio









30.19





%













123.08





%













41.03





%













48.48





%













38.55





%









___________









(1





)





Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.









(2





)





Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits.









(3





)





Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)































At or for the quarter ended





















June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,





















2025

















2025

















2024

















Credit Quality Data:























































Special mention loans





$





91,317













$





64,279













$





19,520













Special mention loans to total loans HFI









2.82





%













2.05





%













0.64





%









Substandard loans





$





91,019













$





76,372













$





63,076













Substandard loans to total loans HFI









2.81





%













2.43





%













2.07





%









Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans





$





18,003













$





5,927













$





11,270













Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans









0.56





%













0.19





%













0.37





%









Nonperforming loans





$





56,817













$





60,380













$





54,589













OREO





$





4,170













$





4,170













$





—













Nonperforming assets





$





60,987













$





64,550













$





54,589













Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI









1.76





%













1.92





%













1.79





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets









1.49





%













1.61





%













1.41





%





























































Allowance for loan losses





$





51,014













$





51,932













$





41,741













Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI









1.58





%













1.65





%













1.37





%









Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI









89.79





%













86.01





%













76.46





%









Net charge-offs





$





3,305













$





2,643













$





551













Net charge-offs to average loans









0.42





%













0.35





%













0.07





%































































Capital





ratios







(1)

























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(2)











11.07





%













11.10





%













11.53





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio









12.04





%













12.07





%













12.48





%









Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets









17.61





%













17.87





%













18.89





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









18.17





%













18.45





%













19.50





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets









24.00





%













24.42





%













25.67





%









___________









(1





)





June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.









(2





)





Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES









SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(Unaudited)





















Loan Portfolio Detail









As of June 30, 2025













As of March 31, 2025

















As of June 30, 2024



















(dollars in thousands)











$













%













$

















%

















$

















%















Loans:





























































































Commercial and industrial





$





138,263

















4.3





%









$





135,538

















4.3





%









$





126,649

















4.2





%









SBA









55,984

















1.7





%













50,651

















1.6





%













50,323

















1.7





%









Construction and land development









157,970

















4.9





%













158,883

















5.1





%













202,459

















6.6





%









Commercial real estate



(1)











1,273,442

















39.4





%













1,245,402

















39.6





%













1,190,207

















39.1





%









Single-family residential mortgages









1,603,114

















49.6





%













1,545,822

















49.2





%













1,467,802

















48.2





%









Other loans









5,922

















0.1





%













6,767

















0.2





%













10,272

















0.2





%









Total loans





$





3,234,695

















100.0





%









$





3,143,063

















100.0





%









$





3,047,712

















100.0





%









Allowance for loan losses









(51,014





)





















(51,932





)





























(41,741





)

























Total loans, net





$





3,183,681





















$





3,091,131





























$





3,005,971





































___________









(1





)





Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.































Deposits









As of June 30, 2025













As of March 31, 2025

















As of June 30, 2024



















(dollars in thousands)











$













%













$













%

















$













%















Deposits:





























































































Noninterest-bearing demand





$





543,885

















17.1





%









$





528,205

















16.8





%









$





542,971

















18.0





%









Savings, NOW and money market accounts









691,679

















21.7





%













721,216

















22.9





%













647,770

















21.4





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under









848,379

















26.6





%













863,962

















27.5





%













921,712

















30.5





%









Time deposits, greater than $250,000









920,481

















28.8





%













870,708

















27.8





%













790,478

















26.1





%









Wholesale deposits



(1)











183,807

















5.8





%













158,537

















5.0





%













120,674

















4.0





%









Total deposits





$





3,188,231

















100.0





%









$





3,142,628

















100.0





%









$





3,023,605

















100.0





%









___________









(1





)





Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Tangible Book Value Reconciliations







Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.





























































(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











June 30, 2025

















March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024















Tangible common equity:





















































Total shareholders' equity





$





517,653













$





510,306













$





511,291













Adjustments





















































Goodwill









(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Core deposit intangible









(1,667





)













(1,839





)













(2,394





)









Tangible common equity





$





444,488













$





436,969













$





437,399













Tangible assets:





















































Total assets-GAAP





$





4,090,040













$





4,009,400













$





3,868,186













Adjustments





















































Goodwill









(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Core deposit intangible









(1,667





)













(1,839





)













(2,394





)









Tangible assets





$





4,016,875













$





3,936,063













$





3,794,294













Common shares outstanding









17,699,091

















17,738,628

















18,182,154













Common equity to assets ratio









12.66





%













12.73





%













13.22





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio









11.07





%













11.10





%













11.53





%









Book value per share





$





29.25













$





28.77













$





28.12













Tangible book value per share





$





25.11













$





24.63













$





24.06



























Return on Average Tangible Common Equity







Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:















Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended June 30,



















(dollars in thousands)











June 30, 2025

















March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024

















2025

















2024















Net income available to common shareholders





$





9,333













$





2,290













$





7,245













$





11,623













$





15,281













Average shareholders' equity









513,691

















512,262

















512,185

















512,981

















512,486













Adjustments:





















































































Average goodwill









(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Average core deposit intangible









(1,780





)













(1,951





)













(2,525





)













(1,865





)













(2,625





)









Adjusted average tangible common equity





$





440,413













$





438,813













$





438,162













$





439,618













$





438,363













Return on average common equity, annualized









7.29





%













1.81





%













5.69





%













4.57





%













6.00





%









Return on average tangible common equity, annualized









8.50





%













2.12





%













6.65





%













5.33





%













7.01





%







