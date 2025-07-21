Stocks
RBB Bancorp Reports Strong Financial Performance for Second Quarter 2025 with Net Income of $9.3 Million and Significant Loan Growth

July 21, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

RBB Bancorp reports increased second-quarter net income of $9.3 million and improved loan growth and credit quality metrics.

RBB Bancorp announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, significantly up from $2.3 million, or $0.13 per share in the previous quarter. This quarter's results benefited from a $5.2 million pre-tax Employee Retention Credit. The net interest margin improved to 2.92%, led by a loan growth of $91.6 million and a drop in nonperforming assets by 5.5% to $61 million. Noninterest income surged to $8.5 million from $2.3 million due to the ERC and other factors. Total assets increased to $4.1 billion, while deposits grew by 5.8% annually. The company's efficiency ratio improved to 57.2%, reflecting better operational performance. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased significantly to $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.
  • Return on average assets improved to 0.93% from 0.24%, indicating stronger efficiency in utilizing assets to generate earnings.
  • Net loans held for investment grew by $91.6 million or 12% annualized, showcasing strong loan demand and growth.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased by $3.6 million, or 5.5%, indicating improved asset quality and effective management of loan defaults.

Potential Negatives

  • The net income includes a significant contribution of $5.2 million from the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), which may not be sustainable or predictable in future quarters.
  • The provision for credit losses increased due to concerns over loan growth, indicating potential risks in credit quality, especially with an increase in special mention and substandard loans.
  • 30-89 day delinquent loans saw a large increase, rising from $5.9 million to $18.0 million, signaling a potential increase in future loan defaults.

FAQ

What were RBB Bancorp's net income and earnings per share for Q2 2025?

RBB Bancorp reported a net income of $9.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% in Q1 2025.

What contributed to RBB Bancorp's growth in loans held for investment?

RBB Bancorp experienced net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, reflecting a 12% annualized increase.

What is the status of RBB Bancorp's nonperforming assets?

Nonperforming assets decreased by $3.6 million to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025.

When will RBB Bancorp's quarterly cash dividend be paid?

The dividend of $0.16 per common share is payable on August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.




Second


Quarter 2025


Highlights




  • Net income totaled $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share


  • Return on average assets of 0.93%, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025


  • Net interest margin expanded to 2.92%, up from 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025


  • Net loans held for investment growth of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized


  • Nonperforming assets decreased $3.6 million, or 5.5%, to $61.0 million at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million at March 31, 2025


  • Book value and tangible book value per share

    (1)

    increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025



The Company reported net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).



“Another quarter of strong loan growth and stable loan yields drove increasing net interest income and margin expansion in the second quarter,” said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “We also benefited from the receipt of a $5.2 million ERC in the second quarter. We continue to work through our nonperforming assets and remain focused on resolving our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital.”














(1
)
Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.






Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest income was $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The $1.2 million increase was due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income, offset by a $698,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was mostly due to a $2.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest expense was due to a $433,000 increase in interest on borrowings and a $265,000 increase in interest on deposits.



The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.92% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4 basis points from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025. The NIM expansion was due to a 3 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets, combined with a 1 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.76% for the first quarter of 2025 due mainly to a 2 basis point increase in the yield on average loans to 6.03%. Average loans represented 85% of average interest-earning assets in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 84% in the first quarter of 2025.



The average cost of funds decreased to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.15% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an 11 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 75 basis point increase in the average cost of total borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025. The overall funding mix for the second quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2025 with total deposits representing 90% of interest bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 17% of average total deposits. The average cost of borrowings increased as $150 million in long term FHLB advances matured during the first quarter of 2025, the majority of which were replaced and repriced at current market rates. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 2.95% at June 30, 2025.




Provision for Credit Losses



The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses reflected an increase in general reserves of $1.5 million due mainly to net loan growth, and an increase in a specific reserve of $924,000 related to one lending relationship. The second quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the second quarter related to loans which had these specific reserves at March 31, 2025. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.42% of average loans for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.35% for the first quarter of 2025.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million from $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 included other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. The ERC was a grant program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds relate to qualifying amended payroll tax returns the Company filed for the first and second quarters of 2021.



Upon receipt of the ERC funds, certain professional and tax advisory costs associated with the assessment and compilation of the ERC refunds became due and payable. These amounts totaled $1.2 million and are included in legal and professional expense in our consolidated statements of income for the second quarter of 2025. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated costs recognized during the first quarter of 2025 or the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



The second quarter of 2025 also included a higher gain on sale of loans of $277,000 and recoveries associated with a fully-charged off loan acquired in a bank acquisition of $350,000, the latter included in "other income."




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase was mostly due to higher legal and professional expense of $1.4 million, of which $1.2 million was attributed to the aforementioned ERC advisory costs, and a $437,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. The increase in compensation includes higher incentives related to sustained production levels, the impact of annual pay increases, and approximately $330,000 in costs related to executive management transitions, offset by lower payroll taxes. The efficiency ratio was 57.2% for the second quarter of 2025, down from 65.1% for the first quarter of 2025 due mostly to higher noninterest income related to the ERC, partially offset by higher noninterest expense related to the ERC advisory costs.




Income Taxes



The effective tax rate was 27.8% for the second quarter of 2025 and 28.2% for the first quarter of 2025.




Balance Sheet



At June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.1 billion, an $80.6 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $221.9 million increase compared to June 30, 2024.




Loan and Securities Portfolio



Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $91.6 million, or 12% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $187.0 million, or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2024. The second quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $182.8 million in new production with an average yield of 6.76%. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $57.3 million increase in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, a $28.0 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $5.3 million increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and a $2.7 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 101.5% at June 30, 2025, compared to 100.0% at March 31, 2025 and 100.9% at June 30, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $413.1 million, an increase of $35.0 million from March 31, 2025, primarily related to purchases of $68.0 million, offset by maturities and amortization of $33.0 million during the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $23.1 million, a $1.9 million decrease, when compared to net unrealized losses of $25.0 million as of March 31, 2025.




Deposits



Total deposits were $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $45.6 million, or 5.8% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $164.6 million, or 5.4%, compared to June 30, 2024. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits coupled with a $15.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in time deposits of $59.5 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $29.5 million. Wholesale deposits totaled $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.3 million compared to $158.5 million at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $543.9 million and represented 17.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to $528.2 million and 16.8% at March 31, 2025.




Credit Quality



Nonperforming assets totaled $61.0 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, down from $64.6 million, or 1.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The $3.6 million decrease in nonperforming assets was due to $3.3 million in net charge-offs and $1.7 million in payoffs and paydowns, partially offset by $1.4 million in additions from loans migrating to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets included one $4.2 million other real estate owned (included in “accrued interest and other assets”) at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.



Special mention loans totaled $91.3 million, or 2.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $64.3 million, or 2.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $27.0 million increase was primarily due to the addition of loans totaling $30.1 million and $1.6 million in balance increases, partially offset by the downgrade of two CRE loans totaling $4.0 million to substandard-rated loans and payoffs and paydowns totaling $660,000. As of June 30, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.



Substandard loans totaled $91.0 million at June 30, 2025, up from $76.4 million at March 31, 2025. The $14.6 million increase was primarily due to the downgrades totaling $20.6 million, partially offset by net charge-offs totaling $3.3 million and payoffs and paydowns totaling $2.7 million. Of the total substandard loans at June 30, 2025, there were $34.2 million on accrual status.



30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $18.0 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, up from $5.9 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The $12.1 million increase was mostly due to $15.5 million in new delinquent loans, offset by $2.2 million in loans returning to current status, $798,000 in loans migrating to nonaccrual status, and $427,000 in paydowns and payoffs. The additions include an $8.5 million CRE loan that has since been brought current.



As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $51.6 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 (included in “accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $52.6 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 at March 31, 2025. The $918,000 decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $3.3 million, offset by a $2.4 million provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI decreased to 1.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.65% at March 31, 2025, due mainly to net charge-offs of amounts included in specific reserves at March 31, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 90% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 86% at March 31, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



(dollars in thousands)

Allowance


for


loan losses



Reserve for


unfunded


loan commitments



Allowance


for


credit losses



Allowance


for loan


losses



Reserve for


unfunded


loan


commitments



Allowance


for credit


losses

Beginning balance
$
51,932


$
629


$
52,561


$
47,729


$
729


$
48,458

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,387








2,387



9,233



(100
)


9,133

Less loans charged-off

(3,339
)







(3,339
)


(6,065
)







(6,065
)

Recoveries on loans charged-off

34








34



117








117

Ending balance
$
51,014


$
629


$
51,643


$
51,014


$
629


$
51,643




Shareholders' Equity



At June 30, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $517.7 million, a $7.3 million increase compared to March 31, 2025, and a $6.4 million increase compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the second quarter of 2025 was due to net income of $9.3 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.3 million and equity compensation activity of $1.1 million, offset by common stock cash dividends paid totaling $2.9 million and common stock repurchases totaling $1.5 million. The increase in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to net income of $23.0 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $4.9 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.5 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $12.5 million and common stock cash dividends paid totaling $11.5 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share

(1)

increased to $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025, up from $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025 and up from $28.12 and $24.06 at June 30, 2024.




Dividend Announcement



The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Contact:




Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer



(213) 716-8066





lhopkins@rbbusa.com

















(1
)
Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.






Corporate Overview



RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.




Conference Call



Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results.



To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, the Participant ID code is 710803, conference ID RBBQ225. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, the passcode is 52690, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through August 05, 2025.



The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at

www.royalbusinessbankusa.com

and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.




Disclosure



This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.




Safe Harbor




Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,


the effectiveness of the Company



s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures

;

the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company



s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected;


business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (



U.S.



) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients, the Company and its employees from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors, and/or broader economic conditions and financial market; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system and increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the impact of changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



2025



2025



2024



2024



2024


Assets



















Cash and due from banks
$
27,338


$
25,315


$
27,747


$
26,388


$
23,313

Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions

164,514



213,508



229,998



323,002



229,456

Cash and cash equivalents

191,852



238,823



257,745



349,390



252,769

Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions

600



600



600



600



600

Investment securities available for sale

413,142



378,188



420,190



305,666



325,582

Investment securities held to maturity

4,186



5,188



5,191



5,195



5,200

Loans held for sale

-



655



11,250



812



3,146

Loans held for investment

3,234,695



3,143,063



3,053,230



3,091,896



3,047,712

Allowance for loan losses

(51,014
)


(51,932
)


(47,729
)


(43,685
)


(41,741
)


Net loans held for investment

3,183,681



3,091,131



3,005,501



3,048,211



3,005,971

Premises and equipment, net

23,945



24,308



24,601



24,839



25,049

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000

Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

61,111



60,699



60,296



59,889



59,486

Goodwill

71,498



71,498



71,498



71,498



71,498

Servicing assets

6,482



6,766



6,985



7,256



7,545

Core deposit intangibles

1,667



1,839



2,011



2,194



2,394

Right-of-use assets

25,554



26,779



28,048



29,283



30,530

Accrued interest and other assets

91,322



87,926



83,561



70,644



63,416


Total assets
$
4,090,040


$
4,009,400


$
3,992,477


$
3,990,477


$
3,868,186


Liabilities and shareholders' equity



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand
$
543,885


$
528,205


$
563,012


$
543,623


$
542,971

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

691,679



721,216



663,034



666,089



647,770

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

1,010,674



1,000,106



1,007,452



1,052,462



1,014,189

Time deposits, greater than $250,000

941,993



893,101



850,291



830,010



818,675


Total deposits

3,188,231



3,142,628



3,083,789



3,092,184



3,023,605

FHLB advances

180,000



160,000



200,000



200,000



150,000

Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

119,720



119,624



119,529



119,433



119,338

Subordinated debentures

15,265



15,211



15,156



15,102



15,047

Lease liabilities - operating leases

27,294



28,483



29,705



30,880



32,087

Accrued interest and other liabilities

41,877



33,148



36,421



23,150



16,818


Total liabilities

3,572,387



3,499,094



3,484,600



3,480,749



3,356,895

Shareholders' equity:



















Common stock

259,863



260,284



259,957



259,280



266,160

Additional paid-in capital

3,579



3,360



3,645



3,520



3,456

Retained earnings

270,152



263,885



264,460



262,946



262,518

Non-controlling interest

72



72



72



72



72

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(16,013
)


(17,295
)


(20,257
)


(16,090
)


(20,915
)


Total shareholders' equity

517,653



510,306



507,877



509,728



511,291


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,090,040


$
4,009,400


$
3,992,477


$
3,990,477


$
3,868,186































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)




For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024

Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans
$
47,687


$
45,621


$
45,320


$
93,308


$
90,867

Interest on interest-earning deposits

1,750



2,014



3,353



3,764



8,393

Interest on investment securities

4,213



4,136



3,631



8,349



7,242

Dividend income on FHLB stock

324



330



327



654



658

Interest on federal funds sold and other

231



235



255



466



521

Total interest and dividend income

54,205



52,336



52,886



106,541



107,681

Interest expense:



















Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts

4,567



4,468



4,953



9,035



9,431

Interest on time deposits

19,250



19,084



21,850



38,334



45,172

Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures

1,634



1,632



1,679



3,266



3,358

Interest on FHLB advances

1,420



989



439



2,409



878

Total interest expense

26,871



26,173



28,921



53,044



58,839

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

27,334



26,163



23,965



53,497



48,842

Provision for credit losses

2,387



6,746



557



9,133



557

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

24,947



19,417



23,408



44,364



48,285

Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

1,060



1,017



1,064



2,077



2,056

Gain on sale of loans

358



81



451



439



763

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization

541



588



579



1,129



1,168

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

411



403



385



814



767

Gain on OREO











292








1,016

Other income

6,108



206



717



6,314



1,090

Total noninterest income

8,478



2,295



3,488



10,773



6,860

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

11,080



10,643



9,533



21,723



19,460

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,377



2,407



2,439



4,784



4,882

Data processing

1,713



1,602



1,466



3,315



2,886

Legal and professional

2,904



1,515



1,260



4,419



2,140

Office expenses

405



408



352



813



708

Marketing and business promotion

212



197



189



409



361

Insurance and regulatory assessments

709



730



981



1,439



1,963

Core deposit premium

172



172



201



344



402

Other expenses

921



848



703



1,769



1,291

Total noninterest expense

20,493



18,522



17,124



39,015



34,093

Income before income taxes

12,932



3,190



9,772



16,122



21,052

Income tax expense

3,599



900



2,527



4,499



5,771

Net income
$
9,333


$
2,290


$
7,245


$
11,623


$
15,281





















Net income per share



















Basic
$
0.53


$
0.13


$
0.39


$
0.66


$
0.83

Diluted
$
0.52


$
0.13


$
0.39


$
0.65


$
0.82

Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.16


$
0.16


$
0.16


$
0.32


$
0.32

Weighted-average common shares outstanding



















Basic

17,746,607



17,727,712



18,375,970



17,737,212



18,488,623

Diluted

17,797,735



17,770,588



18,406,897



17,784,237



18,529,299


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME




(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



Average



Interest



Yield /



Average



Interest



Yield /



Average



Interest



Yield /



(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate



Balance



& Fees



Rate



Balance



& Fees



Rate

Interest-earning assets



































Cash and cash equivalents

(1)
$
163,838


$
1,980



4.85
%

$
194,236


$
2,249



4.70
%

$
255,973


$
3,608



5.67
%

FHLB Stock

15,000



324



8.66
%


15,000



330



8.92
%


15,000



327



8.77
%

Securities



































Available for sale

(2)

399,414



4,189



4.21
%


390,178



4,113



4.28
%


318,240



3,608



4.56
%

Held to maturity

(2)

5,028



48



3.83
%


5,189



49



3.83
%


5,203



46



3.56
%

Total loans

(3)

3,171,570



47,687



6.03
%


3,079,224



45,621



6.01
%


3,017,050



45,320



6.04
%

Total interest-earning assets

3,754,850


$
54,228



5.79
%


3,683,827


$
52,362



5.76
%


3,611,466


$
52,909



5.89
%

Total noninterest-earning assets

254,029











260,508











240,016









Total average assets
$
4,008,879










$
3,944,335










$
3,851,482













































Interest-bearing liabilities



































NOW
$
66,755



368



2.21
%

$
61,222


$
321



2.13
%

$
56,081


$
276



1.98
%

Money market

482,669



3,774



3.14
%


463,443



3,625



3.17
%


431,559



3,877



3.61
%

Saving deposits

141,411



425



1.21
%


155,116



522



1.36
%


164,913



800



1.95
%

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

996,249



9,768



3.93
%


989,622



10,046



4.12
%


1,049,666



12,360



4.74
%

Time deposits, greater than $250,000

922,540



9,482



4.12
%


864,804



9,038



4.24
%


772,255



9,490



4.94
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,609,624



23,817



3.66
%


2,534,207



23,552



3.77
%


2,474,474



26,803



4.36
%

FHLB advances

159,286



1,420



3.58
%


176,833



989



2.27
%


150,000



439



1.18
%

Long-term debt

119,657



1,296



4.34
%


119,562



1,295



4.39
%


119,275



1,296



4.37
%

Subordinated debentures

15,230



338



8.90
%


15,175



337



9.01
%


15,011



383



10.26
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,903,797



26,871



3.71
%


2,845,777



26,173



3.73
%


2,758,760



28,921



4.22
%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



































Noninterest-bearing deposits

526,113











520,145











529,450









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,278











66,151











51,087









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

591,391











586,296











580,537









Shareholders' equity

513,691











512,262











512,185









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,008,879










$
3,944,335










$
3,851,482









Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$
27,357



2.08
%





$
26,189



2.03
%





$
23,988



1.67
%

Net interest margin









2.92
%










2.88
%










2.67
%





































Total cost of deposits
$
3,135,737


$
23,817



3.05
%

$
3,054,352


$
23,552



3.13
%

$
3,003,924


$
26,803



3.59
%

Total cost of funds
$
3,429,910


$
26,871



3.14
%

$
3,365,922


$
26,173



3.15
%

$
3,288,210


$
28,921



3.54
%


___________



















(1
)
Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2
)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3
)
Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME




(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



Average



Interest



Yield /



Average



Interest



Yield /


(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate



Balance



& Fees



Rate

Interest-earning assets























Cash and cash equivalents

(1)
$
178,953


$
4,230



4.77
%

$
310,476


$
8,914



5.77
%

FHLB Stock

15,000



654



8.79
%


15,000



658



8.82
%

Securities























Available for sale

(2)

394,822



8,302



4.24
%


319,127



7,197



4.54
%

Held to maturity

(2)

5,108



97



3.83
%


5,205



94



3.63
%

Total loans

(3)

3,125,652



93,308



6.02
%


3,017,737



90,867



6.06
%

Total interest-earning assets

3,719,535


$
106,591



5.78
%


3,667,545


$
107,730



5.91
%

Total noninterest-earning assets

257,250











243,178









Total average assets
$
3,976,785










$
3,910,723

































Interest-bearing liabilities























NOW
$
64,004



689



2.17
%

$
57,513


$
574



2.01
%

Money market

473,109



7,399



3.15
%


421,655



7,403



3.53
%

Saving deposits

148,225



947



1.29
%


161,070



1,454



1.82
%

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

992,954



19,815



4.02
%


1,112,735



26,165



4.73
%

Time deposits, greater than $250,000

893,832



18,519



4.18
%


778,713



19,007



4.91
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,572,124



47,369



3.71
%


2,531,686



54,603



4.34
%

FHLB advances

168,011



2,409



2.89
%


150,000



878



1.18
%

Long-term debt

119,610



2,591



4.37
%


119,228



2,591



4.37
%

Subordinated debentures

15,203



675



8.95
%


14,984



767



10.29
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,874,948



53,044



3.72
%


2,815,898



58,839



4.20
%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities























Noninterest-bearing deposits

523,145











528,898









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

65,711











53,441









Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

588,856











582,339









Shareholders' equity

512,981











512,486









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,976,785










$
3,910,723









Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$
53,547



2.06
%





$
48,891



1.71
%

Net interest margin









2.90
%










2.68
%

























Total cost of deposits
$
3,095,269


$
47,369



3.09
%

$
3,060,584


$
54,603



3.59
%

Total cost of funds
$
3,398,093


$
53,044



3.15
%

$
3,344,796


$
58,839



3.54
%


___________



















(1
)
Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2
)
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3
)
Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(Unaudited)




At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Six Months Ended June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,











2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Per share data (common stock)



















Book value
$
29.25


$
28.77


$
28.12


$
29.25


$
28.12

Tangible book value

(1)
$
25.11


$
24.63


$
24.06


$
25.11


$
24.06


Performance ratios



















Return on average assets, annualized

0.93
%


0.24
%


0.76
%


0.59
%


0.79
%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

7.29
%


1.81
%


5.69
%


4.57
%


6.00
%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

(1)

8.50
%


2.12
%


6.65
%


5.33
%


7.01
%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.85
%


0.24
%


0.36
%


0.55
%


0.35
%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

2.05
%


1.90
%


1.79
%


1.98
%


1.75
%

Yield on average earning assets

5.79
%


5.76
%


5.89
%


5.78
%


5.91
%

Yield on average loans

6.03
%


6.01
%


6.04
%


6.02
%


6.06
%

Cost of average total deposits

(2)

3.05
%


3.13
%


3.59
%


3.09
%


3.59
%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

3.66
%


3.77
%


4.36
%


3.71
%


4.34
%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

3.71
%


3.73
%


4.22
%


3.72
%


4.20
%

Net interest spread

2.08
%


2.03
%


1.67
%


2.06
%


1.71
%

Net interest margin

2.92
%


2.88
%


2.67
%


2.90
%


2.68
%

Efficiency ratio

(3)

57.22
%


65.09
%


62.38
%


60.70
%


61.21
%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

30.19
%


123.08
%


41.03
%


48.48
%


38.55
%


___________



















(1
)
Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.

(2
)
Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits.

(3
)
Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.











































































































































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)




At or for the quarter ended



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



2025



2025



2024


Credit Quality Data:











Special mention loans
$
91,317


$
64,279


$
19,520

Special mention loans to total loans HFI

2.82
%


2.05
%


0.64
%

Substandard loans
$
91,019


$
76,372


$
63,076

Substandard loans to total loans HFI

2.81
%


2.43
%


2.07
%

Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans
$
18,003


$
5,927


$
11,270

Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans

0.56
%


0.19
%


0.37
%

Nonperforming loans
$
56,817


$
60,380


$
54,589

OREO
$
4,170


$
4,170


$



Nonperforming assets
$
60,987


$
64,550


$
54,589

Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI

1.76
%


1.92
%


1.79
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.49
%


1.61
%


1.41
%













Allowance for loan losses
$
51,014


$
51,932


$
41,741

Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI

1.58
%


1.65
%


1.37
%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI

89.79
%


86.01
%


76.46
%

Net charge-offs
$
3,305


$
2,643


$
551

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.42
%


0.35
%


0.07
%














Capital


ratios



(1)











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(2)

11.07
%


11.10
%


11.53
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.04
%


12.07
%


12.48
%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets

17.61
%


17.87
%


18.89
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

18.17
%


18.45
%


19.50
%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

24.00
%


24.42
%


25.67
%


___________














(1
)
June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.

(2
)
Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.












































































































































































































































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES




SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(Unaudited)



Loan Portfolio Detail

As of June 30, 2025


As of March 31, 2025



As of June 30, 2024



(dollars in thousands)

$


%


$



%



$



%

Loans:





















Commercial and industrial
$
138,263



4.3
%

$
135,538



4.3
%

$
126,649



4.2
%

SBA

55,984



1.7
%


50,651



1.6
%


50,323



1.7
%

Construction and land development

157,970



4.9
%


158,883



5.1
%


202,459



6.6
%

Commercial real estate

(1)

1,273,442



39.4
%


1,245,402



39.6
%


1,190,207



39.1
%

Single-family residential mortgages

1,603,114



49.6
%


1,545,822



49.2
%


1,467,802



48.2
%

Other loans

5,922



0.1
%


6,767



0.2
%


10,272



0.2
%

Total loans
$
3,234,695



100.0
%

$
3,143,063



100.0
%

$
3,047,712



100.0
%

Allowance for loan losses

(51,014
)




(51,932
)






(41,741
)




Total loans, net
$
3,183,681




$
3,091,131






$
3,005,971










___________









(1
)
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.


























































































































































































































Deposits

As of June 30, 2025


As of March 31, 2025



As of June 30, 2024



(dollars in thousands)

$


%


$


%



$


%

Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand
$
543,885



17.1
%

$
528,205



16.8
%

$
542,971



18.0
%

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

691,679



21.7
%


721,216



22.9
%


647,770



21.4
%

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

848,379



26.6
%


863,962



27.5
%


921,712



30.5
%

Time deposits, greater than $250,000

920,481



28.8
%


870,708



27.8
%


790,478



26.1
%

Wholesale deposits

(1)

183,807



5.8
%


158,537



5.0
%


120,674



4.0
%

Total deposits
$
3,188,231



100.0
%

$
3,142,628



100.0
%

$
3,023,605



100.0
%


___________









(1
)
Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.







Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Tangible Book Value Reconciliations



Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.












(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024

Tangible common equity:











Total shareholders' equity
$
517,653


$
510,306


$
511,291

Adjustments











Goodwill

(71,498
)


(71,498
)


(71,498
)

Core deposit intangible

(1,667
)


(1,839
)


(2,394
)

Tangible common equity
$
444,488


$
436,969


$
437,399

Tangible assets:











Total assets-GAAP
$
4,090,040


$
4,009,400


$
3,868,186

Adjustments











Goodwill

(71,498
)


(71,498
)


(71,498
)

Core deposit intangible

(1,667
)


(1,839
)


(2,394
)

Tangible assets
$
4,016,875


$
3,936,063


$
3,794,294

Common shares outstanding

17,699,091



17,738,628



18,182,154

Common equity to assets ratio

12.66
%


12.73
%


13.22
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

11.07
%


11.10
%


11.53
%

Book value per share
$
29.25


$
28.77


$
28.12

Tangible book value per share
$
25.11


$
24.63


$
24.06









Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



2025



2024

Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,333


$
2,290


$
7,245


$
11,623


$
15,281

Average shareholders' equity

513,691



512,262



512,185



512,981



512,486

Adjustments:



















Average goodwill

(71,498
)


(71,498
)


(71,498
)


(71,498
)


(71,498
)

Average core deposit intangible

(1,780
)


(1,951
)


(2,525
)


(1,865
)


(2,625
)

Adjusted average tangible common equity
$
440,413


$
438,813


$
438,162


$
439,618


$
438,363

Return on average common equity, annualized

7.29
%


1.81
%


5.69
%


4.57
%


6.00
%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

8.50
%


2.12
%


6.65
%


5.33
%


7.01
%





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

