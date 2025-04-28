RBB Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Nonperforming Loan Reduction and Loan Growth

RBB Bancorp reported a Q1 2025 net income of $2.3 million, marking a decline in earnings and asset quality improvement.

Quiver AI Summary

RBB Bancorp, which operates Royal Business Bank, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $2.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share, a decrease from $4.4 million or $0.25 per share in the previous quarter. The company's return on average assets fell to 0.24%, down from 0.44%, while its net interest margin improved to 2.88%. Notably, loans held for investment grew by $89.8 million, representing a 12% annualized growth, and nonperforming assets decreased by 20.3% to $64.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The bank's CEO highlighted efforts to address nonperforming loans, resulting in a 32% reduction in exposure since year-end. Total assets reached $4.0 billion, and total shareholders' equity increased slightly, resulting in improved book and tangible book values per share. Despite challenges related to credit quality and an increase in provisions for credit losses, the company expects continued loan growth moving forward.

Potential Positives

Net loans held for investment grew by $89.8 million, representing a 12% annualized increase, indicating strong loan production.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $16.5 million, or 20.3%, which signifies improvement in credit quality and asset management.

The net interest margin expanded to 2.88%, up from 2.76% in the previous quarter, highlighting better management of interest expenses and a favorable yield environment.

Both book value and tangible book value per share increased, reaching $28.77 and $24.63, respectively, indicating improved shareholder equity position.

Potential Negatives

Net income declined significantly to $2.3 million, or $0.13 per share, a decrease of 48% compared to the previous quarter's net income of $4.4 million, highlighting a potential downward trend in profitability.

The return on average assets dropped to 0.24% from 0.44%, indicating a reduced efficiency in generating profit from assets.

The provision for credit losses increased to $6.7 million, primarily attributed to higher specific reserves, suggesting ongoing challenges in managing credit quality and potential risk exposure.

FAQ

What were RBB Bancorp's net income figures for Q1 2025?

RBB Bancorp reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for Q1 2025.

How did nonperforming assets change in Q1 2025?

Nonperforming assets decreased by $16.5 million, or 20.3%, to $64.6 million at the end of Q1 2025.

What was the return on average assets for RBB Bancorp?

The return on average assets for RBB Bancorp was 0.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How did net loans held for investment change?

Net loans held for investment increased by $89.8 million, which is a 12% annualized growth rate.

What was RBB Bancorp's net interest margin in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin expanded to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 2.76% in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RBB Insider Trading Activity

$RBB insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $281,396

DAVID RICHARD MORRIS (CEO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $224,010

JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $RBB stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First





Quarter 2025





Highlights









Net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share



Net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share



Return on average assets of 0.24%, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Return on average assets of 0.24%, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Net interest margin expanded to 2.88%, up from 2.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Net interest margin expanded to 2.88%, up from 2.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Net loans held for investment growth of $89.8 million, or 12% annualized



Net loans held for investment growth of $89.8 million, or 12% annualized



Nonperforming assets decreased $16.5 million, or 20.3%, to $64.6 million at March 31, 2025, down from $81.0 million at December 31, 2024



Nonperforming assets decreased $16.5 million, or 20.3%, to $64.6 million at March 31, 2025, down from $81.0 million at December 31, 2024



Book value and tangible book value per share



(1)



increased to $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025, up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024







The Company reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. First quarter of 2025 net income included $6.7 million in pre-tax provision for credit losses mostly related to reducing exposure to nonperforming loans, including higher specific reserves.





“First quarter net income declined to $2.3 million, or 13 cents per share, as we took decisive action to address our nonperforming loans,” said David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. “We reduced our net exposure to nonperforming loans to $51 million, including specific reserves, or 32% since year end. We remain focused on resolving our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital and we think our actions in the first quarter reflect this.”









“Our loan production was relatively strong during the first quarter driven by continued execution of our initiatives, which resulted in 12% annualized net loan growth. Our loan prospect pipeline continues to be healthy, and we anticipate loan growth to continue in the second quarter, albeit likely at a more moderate pace,” said Johnny Lee, President of RBB Bancorp and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. “While the market environment is volatile, we have not observed significant signs of financial impact to our clients at this time.”









(1





)





Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income was $26.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $26.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $186,000 increase was due to a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense, offset by a $2.2 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest income was mostly due to the impact of fewer days in the quarter of $1.2 million and lower average excess liquidity (cash and cash equivalents and investment securities) of $1.5 million. The decrease in interest expense was mostly due to the impact of lower average funding rates of $1.5 million, fewer days in the quarter of $621,000 and lower average interest-bearing liabilities of $336,000. The $1.5 million attributed to lower average funding rates included $1.8 million due to a 29 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits.





The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.88% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 12 basis points from 2.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The NIM expansion was due to a 17 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.76% for the first quarter of 2025 from 5.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 due mainly to a decrease in the yield on average cash and cash equivalents of 32 basis points and average loans of 2 basis points, partially offset by the benefit of a change in the mix in average-earning assets. Average loans represented 84% of average interest-earning assets in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to 82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





The average cost of funds decreased to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a 29 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 38 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025 from 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, $150.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances with an average cost of 1.18% matured and were largely replaced with $110.0 million in FHLB advances with various terms at an average rate of 3.88%. The overall funding mix for the first quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024 with total deposits representing 90% of the funding mix and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 17% of average total deposits. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 3.06% at March 31, 2025.







Provision for Credit Losses







The provision for credit losses was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses was due to an increase in specific reserves of $2.8 million, net charge-offs of $2.6 million and an increase in general reserves of $1.3 million due mainly to net loan growth. The first quarter increase in specific reserves related mostly to two lending relationships. Net charge-offs included $1.4 million related to a bulk sale of $10.8 million in underperforming single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, of which $6.5 million were on nonaccrual at the end of the year, and $1.2 million related to an $8.8 million loan transferred to other real estate owned ("OREO") and subsequently sold. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.35% of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in loan balances, the loan portfolio mix, the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $434,000 from $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was mostly due to the fourth quarter of 2024 including $258,000 of income from a Bank Enterprise Award grant (included in other income) and lower net gain on sale of loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.5 million, an increase of $873,000 from $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was mostly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $716,000 attributed to higher payroll taxes and annual pay increases, which are typically reflected in the first quarter of the year. The annualized noninterest expenses to average assets ratio was 1.90% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 1.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 61.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 due mostly to higher noninterest expense.







Income Taxes







The effective tax rate was 28.2% for the first quarter of 2025 and 13.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first quarter was due in part to lower tax credits combined with higher estimated pre-tax net income for the full year of 2025 as compared to the prior quarter.2







Balance Sheet







At March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.0 billion, a $16.9 million increase compared to December 31, 2024, and a $131.4 million increase compared to March 31, 2024.







Loan and Securities Portfolio







Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $89.8 million, or 12% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $115.7 million, or 3.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. The first quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $201 million in new production with an average yield of 6.77%. When loan sales, charge-offs, and foreclosures totaling $28.6 million are considered, the annualized first quarter net loan growth rate was 16%. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $51.8 million increase in SFR mortgage loans, a $44.0 million increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $6.0 million increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans and a $3.4 million increase in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, partially offset by a $14.4 million decrease in construction and land development ("C&D") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 98.4% at March 31, 2025, compared to 97.5% at December 31, 2024 and 98.6% at March 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, available for sale securities totaled $378.2 million, a decrease of $42.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily related to the net decrease in short-term commercial paper of $41.4 million due to maturity and purchase activity during the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $25.0 million, a $4.2 million decrease, when compared to net unrealized losses of $29.2 million as of December 31, 2024.







Deposits







Total deposits were $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $58.8 million, or 7.7% annualized, compared to December 31, 2024 and an increase of $114.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. The increase during the first quarter of 2025 was due to a $93.6 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, while noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $34.8 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in non-maturity deposits of $58.2 million and time deposits of $35.5 million. Wholesale deposits totaled $158.5 million at March 31, 2025, and $147.5 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $528.2 million and represented 16.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 compared to $563.0 million and 18.3% at December 31, 2024.







Credit Quality







Nonperforming assets totaled $64.6 million, or 1.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, down from $81.0 million, or 2.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The $16.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets was due to sales totaling $20.0 million and payoffs or paydowns of $1.8 million, partially offset by the addition of one $5.3 million CRE loan placed on nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets included one $4.2 million OREO (included in “Accrued interest and other assets”) at March 31, 2025, which was a nonaccrual loan at December 31, 2024.





Special mention loans totaled $64.3 million, or 2.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, down from $65.3 million, or 2.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to the upgrade of one $1.7 million CRE loan to a pass-rated loan, offset by the addition of one $578,000 C&I loan. All special mention loans are paying current.





Substandard loans totaled $76.4 million at March 31, 2025, down from $100.3 million at December 31, 2024. This $24.0 million decrease was primarily due to loan sales totaling $11.7 million, transfers to OREO totaling $12.8 million, of which $8.8 million was subsequently sold during the first quarter of 2025, and payoffs and paydowns totaling $5.4 million, partially offset by the downgrade of two loans totaling $6.2 million. Of the total substandard loans at March 31, 2025, there were $16.0 million on accrual status.





30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $5.9 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, down from $22.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The $16.2 million decrease was mostly due to $16.3 million in loans returning to current status, $2.9 million in SFR mortgage loans included in the bulk sale of several underperforming SFR mortgage loans and $398,000 in paydowns and payoffs, offset by $3.5 million in new delinquent loans.3





As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $52.6 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 (included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $48.5 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $47.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $729,000 at December 31, 2024. The $4.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was due to a $6.7 million provision for credit losses offset by net charge-offs of $2.6 million. Net charge-offs included $1.4 million related to a bulk sale of $10.8 million in underperforming SFR mortgage loans, of which $6.5 million were on nonaccrual at the end of the year, and $1.2 million related to an $8.8 million loan transferred to OREO and subsequently sold. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI increased to 1.65% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.56% at December 31, 2024, due to an increase in specific reserves. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 86% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 68% at December 31, 2024.



















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



















(dollars in thousands)















Allowance for





loan losses

















Reserve for





unfunded loan





commitments

















Allowance for





credit losses















Beginning balance









$





47,729













$





729













$





48,458













Provision for (reversal of) credit losses













6,846

















(100





)













6,746













Less loans charged-off













(2,727





)













—

















(2,727





)









Recoveries on loans charged-off













84

















—

















84













Ending balance









$





51,932













$





629













$





52,561















Shareholders' Equity







At March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $510.3 million, a $2.4 million increase compared to December 31, 2024, and a $3.7 million decrease compared to March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity for the first quarter of 2025 was due to lower net unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $3.0 million, net income of $2.3 million and equity compensation activity of $43,000, offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $2.9 million. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to common stock repurchases of $19.2 million and dividends paid of $11.6 million on common stock, offset by net income of $20.9 million, lower net unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $3.7 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.5 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share



(1)



increased to $28.77 and $24.63 at March 31, 2025, up from $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024 and up from $27.67 and $23.68 at March 31, 2024.















Contact:





















Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer

















(213) 716-8066





















lhopkins@rbbusa.com



























(1





)





Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures included at the end of this press release.











Corporate Overview







RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.







Conference Call







Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results.





To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, the Participant ID code is 534591, conference ID RBBQ125. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, the passcode is 52277, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through May 13, 2025.





The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at



www.royalbusinessbankusa.com



and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.







Disclosure







This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.







Safe Harbor









Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,





the effectiveness of the Company



’



s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures



;



the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company



’



s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected;





business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (



“



U.S.



”



) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients, the Company and its employees from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors, and/or broader economic conditions and financial market; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system and increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the impact of changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.





















RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)





























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Assets















































































































Cash and due from banks









$





25,315













$





27,747













$





26,388













$





23,313













$





21,887













Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions













213,508

















229,998

















323,002

















229,456

















247,356













Cash and cash equivalents













238,823

















257,745

















349,390

















252,769

















269,243













Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions













600

















600

















600

















600

















600













Investment securities available for sale













378,188

















420,190

















305,666

















325,582

















335,194













Investment securities held to maturity













5,188

















5,191

















5,195

















5,200

















5,204













Loans held for sale













655

















11,250

















812

















3,146

















3,903













Loans held for investment













3,143,063

















3,053,230

















3,091,896

















3,047,712

















3,027,361













Allowance for loan losses













(51,932





)













(47,729





)













(43,685





)













(41,741





)













(41,688





)











Net loans held for investment















3,091,131

















3,005,501

















3,048,211

















3,005,971

















2,985,673













Premises and equipment, net













24,308

















24,601

















24,839

















25,049

















25,363













Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock













15,000

















15,000

















15,000

















15,000

















15,000













Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance













60,699

















60,296

















59,889

















59,486

















59,101













Goodwill













71,498

















71,498

















71,498

















71,498

















71,498













Servicing assets













6,766

















6,985

















7,256

















7,545

















7,794













Core deposit intangibles













1,839

















2,011

















2,194

















2,394

















2,594













Right-of-use assets













26,779

















28,048

















29,283

















30,530

















31,231













Accrued interest and other assets













87,926

















83,561

















70,644

















63,416

















65,608















Total assets











$





4,009,400













$





3,992,477













$





3,990,477













$





3,868,186













$





3,878,006















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















































































































Deposits:

























































































Noninterest-bearing demand









$





528,205













$





563,012













$





543,623













$





542,971













$





539,517













Savings, NOW and money market accounts













721,216

















663,034

















666,089

















647,770

















642,840













Time deposits, $250,000 and under













1,000,106

















1,007,452

















1,052,462

















1,014,189

















1,083,898













Time deposits, greater than $250,000













893,101

















850,291

















830,010

















818,675

















762,074















Total deposits















3,142,628

















3,083,789

















3,092,184

















3,023,605

















3,028,329













FHLB advances













160,000

















200,000

















200,000

















150,000

















150,000













Long-term debt, net of issuance costs













119,624

















119,529

















119,433

















119,338

















119,243













Subordinated debentures













15,211

















15,156

















15,102

















15,047

















14,993













Lease liabilities - operating leases













28,483

















29,705

















30,880

















32,087

















32,690













Accrued interest and other liabilities













33,148

















36,421

















23,150

















16,818

















18,765















Total liabilities















3,499,094

















3,484,600

















3,480,749

















3,356,895

















3,364,020













Shareholders' equity:

























































































Common stock













260,284

















259,957

















259,280

















266,160

















271,645













Additional paid-in capital













3,360

















3,645

















3,520

















3,456

















3,348













Retained earnings













263,885

















264,460

















262,946

















262,518

















259,903













Non-controlling interest













72

















72

















72

















72

















72













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net













(17,295





)













(20,257





)













(16,090





)













(20,915





)













(20,982





)











Total shareholders' equity















510,306

















507,877

















509,728

















511,291

















513,986















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$





4,009,400













$





3,992,477













$





3,990,477













$





3,868,186













$





3,878,006











































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(Unaudited)















(In thousands, except share and per share data)



































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024















Interest and dividend income:

























































Interest and fees on loans









$





45,621













$





46,374













$





45,547













Interest on interest-earning deposits













2,014

















3,641

















5,040













Interest on investment securities













4,136

















3,962

















3,611













Dividend income on FHLB stock













330

















330

















331













Interest on federal funds sold and other













235

















248

















266













Total interest and dividend income













52,336

















54,555

















54,795













Interest expense:

























































Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts













4,468

















4,671

















4,478













Interest on time deposits













19,084

















21,361

















23,322













Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures













1,632

















1,660

















1,679













Interest on FHLB advances













989

















886

















439













Total interest expense













26,173

















28,578

















29,918













Net interest income before provision for credit losses













26,163

















25,977

















24,877













Provision for credit losses













6,746

















6,000

















—













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













19,417

















19,977

















24,877













Noninterest income:

























































Service charges and fees













1,017

















988

















992













Gain on sale of loans













81

















376

















312













Loan servicing fees, net of amortization













588

















492

















589













Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance













403

















407

















382













Gain on OREO













—

















—

















724













Other income













206

















466

















373













Total noninterest income













2,295

















2,729

















3,372













Noninterest expense:

























































Salaries and employee benefits













10,643

















9,927

















9,927













Occupancy and equipment expenses













2,407

















2,403

















2,443













Data processing













1,602

















1,499

















1,420













Legal and professional













1,515

















1,355

















880













Office expenses













408

















399

















356













Marketing and business promotion













197

















251

















172













Insurance and regulatory assessments













730

















677

















982













Core deposit premium













172

















182

















201













Other expenses













848

















956

















588













Total noninterest expense













18,522

















17,649

















16,969













Income before income taxes













3,190

















5,057

















11,280













Income tax expense













900

















672

















3,244













Net income









$





2,290













$





4,385













$





8,036





































































Net income per share

























































Basic









$





0.13













$





0.25













$





0.43













Diluted









$





0.13













$





0.25













$





0.43













Cash dividends declared per common share









$





0.16













$





0.16













$





0.16













Weighted-average common shares outstanding

























































Basic













17,727,712

















17,704,992

















18,601,277













Diluted













17,770,588

















17,796,840

















18,666,683



































































































RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME













(Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended

























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024

















(tax-equivalent basis,













Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















Average

















Interest

















Yield /

















Average

















Interest

















Yield /



















dollars in thousands)















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate

















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate

















Balance

















& Fees

















Rate















Interest-earning assets

























































































































































Cash and cash equivalents



(1)











$





194,236













$





2,249

















4.70





%









$





308,455













$





3,890

















5.02





%









$





364,979













$





5,306

















5.85





%









FHLB Stock













15,000

















330

















8.92





%













15,000

















330

















8.75





%













15,000

















331

















8.88





%









Securities

























































































































































Available for sale



(2)















390,178

















4,113

















4.28





%













361,253

















3,939

















4.34





%













320,015

















3,589

















4.51





%









Held to maturity



(2)















5,189

















49

















3.83





%













5,194

















48

















3.68





%













5,207

















46

















3.55





%









Total loans



(3)















3,079,224

















45,621

















6.01





%













3,059,786

















46,374

















6.03





%













3,018,423

















45,547

















6.07





%









Total interest-earning assets













3,683,827













$





52,362

















5.76





%













3,749,688













$





54,581

















5.79





%













3,723,624













$





54,819

















5.92





%









Total noninterest-earning assets













260,508

















































244,609

















































246,341













































Total average assets









$





3,944,335













































$





3,994,297













































$





3,969,965





































































































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities

























































































































































NOW













61,222

















321

















2.13





%









$





53,879













$





254

















1.88





%









$





58,946













$





298

















2.03





%









Money market













463,443

















3,625

















3.17





%













463,850

















3,735

















3.20





%













411,751

















3,526

















3.44





%









Saving deposits













155,116

















522

















1.36





%













162,351

















682

















1.67





%













157,227

















654

















1.67





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under













989,622

















10,046

















4.12





%













1,034,946

















11,583

















4.45





%













1,175,804

















13,805

















4.72





%









Time deposits, greater than $250,000













864,804

















9,038

















4.24





%













835,583

















9,778

















4.66





%













785,172

















9,517

















4.88





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













2,534,207

















23,552

















3.77





%













2,550,609

















26,032

















4.06





%













2,588,900

















27,800

















4.32





%









FHLB advances













176,833

















989

















2.27





%













200,000

















886

















1.76





%













150,000

















439

















1.18





%









Long-term debt













119,562

















1,295

















4.39





%













119,466

















1,295

















4.31





%













119,180

















1,295

















4.37





%









Subordinated debentures













15,175

















337

















9.01





%













15,121

















365

















9.60





%













14,957

















384

















10.33





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,845,777

















26,173

















3.73





%













2,885,196

















28,578

















3.94





%













2,873,037

















29,918

















4.19





%









Noninterest-bearing liabilities

























































































































































Noninterest-bearing deposits













520,145

















































539,900

















































528,346













































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













66,151

















































56,993

















































55,795













































Total noninterest-bearing liabilities













586,296

















































596,893

















































584,141













































Shareholders' equity













512,262

















































512,208

















































512,787













































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





3,944,335













































$





3,994,297













































$





3,969,965













































Net interest income / interest rate spreads

























$





26,189

















2.03





%

























$





26,003

















1.85





%

























$





24,901

















1.73





%









Net interest margin













































2.88





%













































2.76





%













































2.69





%

































































































































































Total cost of deposits









$





3,054,352













$





23,552

















3.13





%









$





3,090,509













$





26,032

















3.35





%









$





3,117,246













$





27,800

















3.59





%









Total cost of funds









$





3,365,922













$





26,173

















3.15





%









$





3,425,096













$





28,578

















3.32





%









$





3,401,383













$





29,918

















3.54





%





















(1





)





Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.









(2





)





Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.









(3





)





Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.



























RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)





























At or for the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















Per share data (common stock)







































































Book value









$





28.77













$





28.66













$





27.67













Tangible book value



(1)











$





24.63













$





24.51













$





23.68















Performance ratios







































































Return on average assets, annualized













0.24





%













0.44





%













0.81





%









Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized













1.81





%













3.41





%













6.30





%









Return on average tangible common equity, annualized



(1)















2.12





%













3.98





%













7.37





%









Noninterest income to average assets, annualized













0.24





%













0.27





%













0.34





%









Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized













1.90





%













1.76





%













1.72





%









Yield on average earning assets













5.76





%













5.79





%













5.92





%









Yield on average loans













6.01





%













6.03





%













6.07





%









Cost of average total deposits



(2)















3.13





%













3.35





%













3.59





%









Cost of average interest-bearing deposits













3.77





%













4.06





%













4.32





%









Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities













3.73





%













3.94





%













4.19





%









Net interest spread













2.03





%













1.85





%













1.73





%









Net interest margin













2.88





%













2.76





%













2.69





%









Efficiency ratio



(3)















65.09





%













61.48





%













60.07





%









Common stock dividend payout ratio













123.08





%













64.00





%













37.21





%













































































(1





)





Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.









(2





)





Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits.









(3





)





Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.























RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)































At or for the quarter ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















Credit Quality Data:







































































Special mention loans









$





64,279













$





65,329













$





20,580













Special mention loans to total loans













2.05





%













2.14





%













0.68





%









Substandard loans HFI









$





76,372













$





89,141













$





57,170













Substandard loans HFS









$





—













$





11,195













$





—













Substandard loans HFI to total loans HFI













2.43





%













2.92





%













1.89





%









Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans









$





5,927













$





22,086













$





20,950













Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans













0.19





%













0.72





%













0.69





%









Nonperforming loans HFI









$





60,380













$





69,843













$





35,935













Nonperforming loans HFS









$





—













$





11,195













$





—













OREO









$





4,170













$





—













$





1,071













Nonperforming assets









$





64,550













$





81,038













$





37,006













Nonperforming loans HFI to total loans HFI













1.92





%













2.29





%













1.19





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













1.61





%













2.03





%













0.95





%

































































Allowance for loan losses









$





51,932













$





47,729













$





41,688













Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI













1.65





%













1.56





%













1.38





%









Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI













86.01





%













68.34





%













116.01





%









Net charge-offs









$





2,643













$





2,006













$





184













Net charge-offs to average loans













0.35





%













0.26





%













0.02





%



































































Capital





ratios







(1)









































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(2)















11.10





%













11.08





%













11.56





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













12.07





%













11.92





%













12.16





%









Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets













17.87





%













17.94





%













19.10





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













18.45





%













18.52





%













19.72





%









Total capital to risk-weighted assets













24.41





%













24.49





%













25.91





%





















(1





)





March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.









(2





)





Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.



























RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)





















Loan Portfolio Detail













As of March 31, 2025













As of December 31, 2024

















As of March 31, 2024



















(dollars in thousands)















$













%













$

















%

















$

















%















Loans:





























































































Commercial and industrial









$





135,538









4.3





%









$





129,585

















4.2





%









$





121,441

















4.0





%









SBA













50,651









1.6





%













47,263

















1.5





%













54,677

















1.8





%









Construction and land development













158,883









5.1





%













173,290

















5.7





%













198,070

















6.5





%









Commercial real estate



(1)















1,245,402









39.6





%













1,201,420

















39.3





%













1,178,498

















38.9





%









Single-family residential mortgages













1,545,822









49.2





%













1,494,022

















48.9





%













1,463,497

















48.4





%









Other loans













6,767









0.2





%













7,650

















0.4





%













11,178

















0.4





%









Total loans



(2)











$





3,143,063









100.0





%









$





3,053,230

















100.0





%









$





3,027,361

















100.0





%









Allowance for loan losses













(51,932





)

















(47,729





)





























(41,688





)

























Total loans, net









$





3,091,131

















$





3,005,501





























$





2,985,673









































(1





)





Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.









(2





)





Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs of $808, $488, and $474 as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.























Deposits













As of March 31, 2025













As of December 31, 2024

















As of March 31, 2024



















(dollars in thousands)















$













%













$

















%

















$

















%















Deposits:





























































































Noninterest-bearing demand









$





528,205









16.8





%









$





563,012

















18.3





%









$





539,517

















17.8





%









Savings, NOW and money market accounts













721,216









22.9





%













663,034

















21.5





%













642,840

















21.2





%









Time deposits, $250,000 and under













863,962









27.5





%













882,438

















28.6





%













901,738

















29.8





%









Time deposits, greater than $250,000













870,708









27.8





%













827,854

















26.8





%













746,611

















24.7





%









Wholesale deposits



(1)















158,537









5.0





%













147,451

















4.8





%













197,623

















6.5





%









Total deposits









$





3,142,628









100.0





%









$





3,083,789

















100.0





%









$





3,028,329

















100.0





%





















(1





)





Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.











Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Tangible Book Value Reconciliations







Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.

































































(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024















Tangible common equity:

























































Total shareholders' equity









$





510,306













$





507,877













$





513,986













Adjustments

























































Goodwill













(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Core deposit intangible













(1,839





)













(2,011





)













(2,594





)









Tangible common equity









$





436,969













$





434,368













$





439,894













Tangible assets:

























































Total assets-GAAP









$





4,009,400













$





3,992,477













$





3,878,006













Adjustments

























































Goodwill













(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Core deposit intangible













(1,839





)













(2,011





)













(2,594





)









Tangible assets









$





3,936,063













$





3,918,968













$





3,803,914













Common shares outstanding













17,738,628

















17,720,416

















18,578,132













Common equity to assets ratio













12.73





%













12.72





%













13.25





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio













11.10





%













11.08





%













11.56





%









Book value per share









$





28.77













$





28.66













$





27.67













Tangible book value per share









$





24.63













$





24.51













$





23.68















Return on Average Tangible Common Equity







Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure:



















Three Months Ended



















(dollars in thousands)















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024















Net income available to common shareholders









$





2,290













$





4,385













$





8,036













Average shareholders' equity













512,262

















512,208

















512,787













Adjustments:

























































Average goodwill













(71,498





)













(71,498





)













(71,498





)









Average core deposit intangible













(1,951





)













(2,129





)













(2,726





)









Adjusted average tangible common equity









$





438,813













$





438,581













$





438,563













Return on average common equity, annualized













1.81





%













3.41





%













6.30





%









Return on average tangible common equity, annualized













2.12





%













3.98





%













7.37





%







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.