RBB Bancorp to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 21, 2025

RBB Bancorp will release Q2 financial results on July 21, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for July 22.

RBB Bancorp, along with its subsidiaries Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, after markets close on July 21, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT, which can be accessed by phone or through a live webcast on the company's website. RBB Bancorp, headquartered in Los Angeles, has total assets of $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, and serves primarily Asian-centric communities across various states, offering a range of banking services. The company operates multiple branches in California, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Hawaii.

Potential Positives

The Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

A conference call to discuss financial results indicates a commitment to engage with investors and analysts, fostering trust and open communication.

The availability of a live webcast and replay of the conference call enhances accessibility for shareholders and interested parties.

RBB Bancorp operates in multiple states and regions, suggesting a diversified market presence that can mitigate regional economic risks.

Potential Negatives

There is no immediate update or indication of financial performance in the release, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's current status before the upcoming results announcement.



The scheduled conference call on July 22 may suggest that prior to this date, there might be uncertainty or lack of communication about the company's performance, which could lead to investor anxiety.



As the Company serves predominantly Asian-centric communities, any regional economic downturn or challenges in these communities could significantly impact its business, which is not addressed in the release.

FAQ

When will RBB Bancorp release its financial results?

RBB Bancorp will release its financial results for the second quarter on July 21, 2025.

What time is the RBB Bancorp conference call?

The conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 22, 2025.

How can I listen to the RBB Bancorp conference call?

Listeners can dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011 with the passcode 710803.

Where can I find RBB Bancorp's webcast?

The live webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website.

What services does Royal Business Bank offer?

Royal Business Bank offers a range of banking services, including loans, deposit accounts, and wealth management.

$RBB Insider Trading Activity

$RBB insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,451 shares for an estimated $24,275

$RBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RBB stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:



RBB



) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the "Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as the "Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the markets close on Monday, July 21, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 to discuss the Company's financial results.





To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011, passcode 710803, Conference ID RBBQ225. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, passcode 52690, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through August 05, 2025.





Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at





www.royalbusinessbankusa.com





. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.







Corporate Overview







RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominantly to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is



www.royalbusinessbankusa.com



.







Contacts







Lynn Hopkins, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, (657) 255-3282



