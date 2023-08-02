RBB Bancorp (RBB) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 16.12

The average one-year price target for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been revised to 16.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from the latest reported closing price of 14.67 / share.

RBB Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $14.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBB Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBB is 0.04%, an increase of 35.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 8,347K shares. The put/call ratio of RBB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,645K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 78,262.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 324K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 315K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 28.29% over the last quarter.

RBB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York City. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.