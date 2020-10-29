RBB Bancorp (RBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

RBB Bancorp (RBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.5, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBB was $12.5, representing a -42.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.90 and a 17.81% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

RBB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports RBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

