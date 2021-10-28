RBB Bancorp (RBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

RBB Bancorp (RBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.15, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBB was $25.15, representing a -5.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 112.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.86.

RBB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). RBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports RBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.11%, compared to an industry average of 32.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rbb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

