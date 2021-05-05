RBB Bancorp (RBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

RBB Bancorp (RBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.1, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBB was $22.1, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 108.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

RBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports RBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.43%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

