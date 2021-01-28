RBB Bancorp (RBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

RBB Bancorp (RBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBB was $16.73, representing a -18.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.46 and a 57.68% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

RBB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports RBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.84%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

