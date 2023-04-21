RBB Bancorp (RBB) Declares $0.16 Dividend

RBB Bancorp said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBB Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBB is 0.03%, a decrease of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 8,244K shares. The put/call ratio of RBB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.66% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBB Bancorp is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 46.66% from its latest reported closing price of $13.91.

The projected annual revenue for RBB Bancorp is $175MM, an increase of 13.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 92,683.74% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 56K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 16.90% over the last quarter.

RBB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York City. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621.

