RBB Bancorp (FRA:5SZ) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 13.67

The average one-year price target for RBB Bancorp (FRA:5SZ) has been revised to 13.67 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 12.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.48 to a high of 17.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.59% from the latest reported closing price of 16.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBB Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5SZ is 0.03%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 8,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,645K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5SZ by 12.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 422K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5SZ by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 310K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5SZ by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 309K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5SZ by 10.75% over the last quarter.

