RBB BAN Earnings Results: $RBB Reports Quarterly Earnings

RBB BAN ($RBB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $28,460,000, missing estimates of $29,222,330 by $-762,330.

RBB BAN Insider Trading Activity

RBB BAN insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $281,396

DAVID RICHARD MORRIS (CEO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $224,010

JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.

RBB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of RBB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

