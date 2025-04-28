RBB BAN Earnings Results: $RBB Reports Quarterly Earnings

RBB BAN ($RBB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $28,460,000, missing estimates of $29,222,330 by $-762,330.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RBB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
RBB BAN Insider Trading Activity
RBB BAN insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $281,396
- DAVID RICHARD MORRIS (CEO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $224,010
- JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
RBB BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of RBB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 358,779 shares (+231.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,381
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 109,102 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,235,499
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 51,300 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,051,137
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 50,867 shares (+101.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,042,264
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 37,282 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $763,908
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 31,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,365
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 28,507 shares (+222.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $584,108
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.