RBB BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $RBB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RBB BAN ($RBB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $29,896,505 and earnings of $0.37 per share.
RBB BAN Insider Trading Activity
RBB BAN insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.
- GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,451 shares for an estimated $24,275
RBB BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of RBB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 248,043 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,092,709
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 139,163 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,296,189
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 59,991 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $989,851
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 50,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $836,269
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 40,249 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $664,108
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 36,343 shares (+346.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,659
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 35,628 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $587,862
RBB BAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 02/07/2025
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 02/05/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 02/05/2025
