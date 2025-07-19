RBB BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $RBB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RBB BAN ($RBB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $29,896,505 and earnings of $0.37 per share.

RBB BAN Insider Trading Activity

RBB BAN insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES KAO has made 4 purchases buying 10,309 shares for an estimated $177,971 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,451 shares for an estimated $24,275

RBB BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of RBB BAN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RBB BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.