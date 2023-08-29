News & Insights

RBA's Bullock says rates may need to rise again, watching data carefully

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 29, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Tuesday warned that interest rates may need to rise again to tame inflation, but policymakers are watching data very carefully and will be making decisions month by month for the time being.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, who will assume the role of governor in mid-September, said inflation was still too high in Australia and fighting inflation would be her top priority as head of the RBA.

