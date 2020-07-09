RBA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.78, changing hands as low as $40.71 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.92 per share, with $45.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.62.

