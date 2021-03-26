RBA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.81, changing hands as high as $57.88 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.12 per share, with $78.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.00.

