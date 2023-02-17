RBA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.02, changing hands as low as $62.01 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.65 per share, with $72.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.05.

