RBA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.54, changing hands as high as $62.25 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.65 per share, with $72.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.44.
