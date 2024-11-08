RB Global reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus 92c

Reports Q3 revenue $981.8M, consensus $1.44B. Total gross transaction value decreased 7% year-over-year to $3.6B. “Our year-round dedication to CAT preparedness ensured a rapid and seamless response to recent hurricanes,” said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global (RBA). “We are incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to over delivering for our partners and customers and their visible display of One Team – All In spirit.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.