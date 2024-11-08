News & Insights

Stocks

RB Global reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus 92c

November 08, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $981.8M, consensus $1.44B. Total gross transaction value decreased 7% year-over-year to $3.6B. “Our year-round dedication to CAT preparedness ensured a rapid and seamless response to recent hurricanes,” said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global (RBA). “We are incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to over delivering for our partners and customers and their visible display of One Team – All In spirit.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.