RB Global (RBA) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

RB Global (RBA) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $86.29. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The upside can be attributed to RB Global’s competitive advantages that include a robust global platform that connects buyers and sellers through an omnichannel marketplace, offering flexibility with auctions in 14 countries and a variety of value-added services. The company leverages deep customer relationships, proprietary data analytics and asset valuation tools to enhance customer experiences.

With a strong global presence, the acquisition of IAA in 2023 expanded the company’s geographic reach. Additionally, RB Global's trusted brands, including Ritchie Bros. and IAA, drive demand and optimize price realization for commercial assets and vehicles worldwide.

This heavy equipment auctioneer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.03 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For RB Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RBA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

RB Global is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.2% lower at $33.49. NVEI has returned 0.8% in the past month.

Nuvei's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.49. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +25.6%. Nuvei currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

