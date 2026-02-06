RB Global (RBA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, RB Global, Inc. (RBA) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. RBA recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

RBA could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 6.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account RBA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upward revision compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on RBA for more gains in the near future.

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

