RB Global price target raised to $95-$100 from $80-$85 at Barrington

November 08, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino raised the firm’s price target on RB Global (RBA) to a range of $95-$100 from a range of $80-$85 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. In terms of guidance for 2024, the lower end of the adjusted EBITDA range was increased and the higher end maintained, the analyst noted.

