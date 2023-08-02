RB Global names Jim Kessler CEO

News & Insights

August 02, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Adds details in Paragraph 2-3

Aug 2 (Reuters) - RB Global RBA.TO, formerly known as Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc, said on Wednesday it had named Jim Kessler as CEO, replacing Ann Fandozzi who has left after a dispute over her compensation.

Kessler was most recently president and chief operating officer of the company.

Chief Financial Officer Eric Jacobs has also stepped down, the company said.

