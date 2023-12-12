News & Insights

Markets
RBA

RB Global Names Eric Guerin CFO

December 12, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA, RBA.TO), Tuesday announced the appointment of Eric Guerin as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2024.

Guerin most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation, a distributor of packaging, facility solutions and print products, until its acquisition in November of 2023.

"Eric joins RB Global with a proven record of working hand-in-hand with the sales and operational teams to drive profitable growth and market share gains," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "His leadership and finance experience, including with other logistics and technology services companies, will be valuable as we work to optimize RB Global's business and instill operating excellence across the organization. I am confident Eric will be a strong fit with our ONE Team—All In culture, and on behalf of the Board and management team, am delighted to welcome him to the Company."

Prior to Veritiv, Guerin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., a provider of retail technology and software-as-a-service solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.