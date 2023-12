Dec 12 (Reuters) - RB Global RBA.TO said on Tuesday it had appointed Eric Guerin as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15.

(Reporting by Roshia Sabu; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Roshia.Sabu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.