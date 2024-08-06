RB Global, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100.7 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $77.4 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RB Global, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.1 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.096 billion from $1.106 billion last year.

RB Global, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $100.7 Mln. vs. $77.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.096 Bln vs. $1.106 Bln last year.

