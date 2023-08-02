News & Insights

Markets
RBA

RB Global Drops 13% Following Key Managerial Changes

August 02, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of RB Global, Inc. (RBA) are declining more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing key managerial changes. According to reports, the company replaced CEO Ann Fandozzi after a dispute over compensation. As a replacement, it appointed Jim Kessler, its president and COO, as the chief executive.

Further, Megan Cash will be the new principal finance and accounting officer after its CFO Eric Jacobs departed from service. The company said it will search for a permanent CFO.

Currently, shares are at $56.35, down 13.19 percent from the previous close of $64.96 on a volume of 1,955,277.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.