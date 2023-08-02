RB Global Drops 13% Following Key Managerial Changes

(RTTNews) - Shares of RB Global, Inc. (RBA) are declining more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing key managerial changes. According to reports, the company replaced CEO Ann Fandozzi after a dispute over compensation. As a replacement, it appointed Jim Kessler, its president and COO, as the chief executive.

Further, Megan Cash will be the new principal finance and accounting officer after its CFO Eric Jacobs departed from service. The company said it will search for a permanent CFO.

Currently, shares are at $56.35, down 13.19 percent from the previous close of $64.96 on a volume of 1,955,277.

