News & Insights

Stocks

Razor Energy Announces Sale to Texcal Energy

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Razor Energy (TSE:RZE.H) has released an update.

Razor Energy Corp. has announced a sale transaction with Texcal Energy Canada Inc., where Texcal will acquire all outstanding common shares, as part of a restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. This transaction is subject to court approval and is a move to stabilize Razor Energy’s financial standing.

For further insights into TSE:RZE.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RZREF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.