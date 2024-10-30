Razor Energy Announces Sale to Texcal Energy

Razor Energy (TSE:RZE.H) has released an update.

Razor Energy Corp. has announced a sale transaction with Texcal Energy Canada Inc., where Texcal will acquire all outstanding common shares, as part of a restructuring process under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. This transaction is subject to court approval and is a move to stabilize Razor Energy’s financial standing.

