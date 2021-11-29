US Markets

Razer says exec-led group still in talks on deal to go private

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc said on Monday that talks with a consortium led by its top executives and financial investors to take the Hong Kong-listed company private are still ongoing and no offer price had been determined.

Reuters had reported earlier in November that Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, who together own nearly 60% of Razer, are leading a group to offer up to HK$4 per share in a deal worth up to HK$35 billion ($4.49 billion).

($1 = 7.7996 Hong Kong dollars)

