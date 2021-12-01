US Markets

Razer exec-led group offers to take gaming hardware maker private

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Razer Inc said on Thursday that an executive-led group proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion).

($1 = 7.7930 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

