Razer exec-led group offers to take gaming hardware maker private

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Razer Inc 1337.HK said on Thursday that an executive-led group proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion).

($1 = 7.7930 Hong Kong dollars)

