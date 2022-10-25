Companies
Raytheon's third-quarter revenue rises on strong aerospace demand

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Aerospace supplier Raytheon Technologies Corp posted a near 5% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as strong air travel demand allowed the company to sell more engines, parts and services.

The company's net sales for the September-quarter rose to $16.95 billion from $16.21 billion a year earlier.

