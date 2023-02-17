Markets
Raytheon: Collins Aerospace Gets $135 Mln IDIQ Contract

February 17, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Company (RTX) announced the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has contracted the company's Collins Aerospace business to continue producing advanced propellers for C-130 aircraft. The $135 million contract will allow Collins to manufacture and support NP2000 propeller systems, including the electronic control system and spares. The NP2000 propeller system is designed to modernize the C-130 Hercules and E-2 Hawkeye.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, provides technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

