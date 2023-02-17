Raytheon: Collins Aerospace Gets $135 Mln IDIQ Contract

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Company (RTX) announced the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has contracted the company's Collins Aerospace business to continue producing advanced propellers for C-130 aircraft. The $135 million contract will allow Collins to manufacture and support NP2000 propeller systems, including the electronic control system and spares. The NP2000 propeller system is designed to modernize the C-130 Hercules and E-2 Hawkeye.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, provides technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.