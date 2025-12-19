Markets

Raytheon Wins Contract To Supply PhantomStrike Radar To US Air Force

December 19, 2025 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX Corp. (RTX), Friday announced that the company has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to equip the autonomous X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft with a PhantomStrike radar.

PhantomStrike, a first-of-its-kind, air-cooled and compact fire-control radar, is designed for a wide range of platforms, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, light-attack aircraft, and rotary-wing aircraft.

The radar is expected to play a significant role in helping the U.S. maintain air superiority.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $179.94, up 0.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

