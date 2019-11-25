Raytheon Wins $72M Deal to Support AMRAAM Weapon System

Raytheon Company’s RTN Missile Systems (MS) business unit recently secured a $72 million contract to provide technical support for advanced medium range air to air missile (AMRAAM). Work related to the deal will be executed in Tucson, AZ.



In particular, the MS unit will offer technical services and analysis to support the AMRAAM weapon system. The deal was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, and is scheduled to be completed by Sep 30, 2025.

Attributes of AMRAAM

Raytheon’s AMRAAM is a versatile combat-proven air dominance weapon. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,200 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories. Notably, this weapon’s advanced active guidance section provides aircrew with a high degree of combat flexibility and lethality.

The AMRAAM is currently used by 37 countries across the globe, including the United States. This missile has been integrated in some of the renowned fighter jets like Boeing’s BA F-15 and F/A-18, General Dynamics’ GD F-16 and Lockheed Martin’s LMT F-22, to name a few.

What’s Favoring Raytheon?

In recent times, missile defense has steadily emerged to play a pivotal role in a nation’s defense strategy due to increasing geo-political tensions across the globe. With regards to the United States, the nation’s latest cross-border tiffs with Russia and earlier with North Korea have prompted the U.S. government to spend copiously in missile.

As a result, Raytheon, a prominent U.S. missile maker, has been clinching significant awards for the enhancement of its missile defense systems with latest technologies and providing its end users with complex technical services. The latest acquired contact is one such example.

Such contract wins tend to boost revenue growth for the company’s MS business unit. Notably, the MS division recorded third-quarter 2019 net sales of $2,165 million, reflecting a 4% improvement from the year-ago quarter. Considering the latest deal and a few other contracts secured by the company in recent times, we may expect this segment to reflect similar top-line performance in coming days.

Furthermore, the U.S. fiscal 2019 defense budget provisioned for major war-fighting investments of $12.9 billion on missile defense. This should enable Raytheon to clinch more contracts related to missile defense systems and associated services.

Price Movement

In a year’s time, Raytheon has gained 23.9% compared with the industry’s 32.6% growth.

Zacks Rank

Raytheon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.