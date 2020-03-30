Markets
Raytheon, United Technologies Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Close Merger

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Company (RTN) and United Technologies Corp. (UTX) have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger of equals. The companies expect to close the merger prior to the opening of trading on the NYSE on April 3, 2020. United Technologies will be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the ticker, RTX.

The last full day of trading in the shares of Raytheon is expected to be April 2, 2020. The first day of trading for Raytheon Technologies shares is expected to be April 3, 2020.

