Raytheon tops estimates on defense business strength

July 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N on Tuesday topped analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and sales, boosted by strength in its defense business which makes parts for Lockheed Martin's LMT.N F-35 fighter jets.

Shares of the company rose 2.2% to $62.45 in premarket trading.

Sales in the company's Collins Aerospace unit fell 36.1% to $4.20 billion in the reported quarter.

The company said the decrease in commercial sales was slightly offset by growth in the F-35 and defense development program.

Larger peer Lockheed Martin LMT.N last week beat quarterly profit estimates and posted higher quarterly sales in its aeronautics unit that makes the F-35 fighter jet.

Raytheon's missiles and defense unit makes precision weapons for the F-35 jets while its intelligence and space unit makes a navigation system that helps it land on aircraft carriers.

Net loss attributable to common shareowners was $3.84 billion, or $2.55 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.90 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24% to $14.06 billion, above estimates of $13.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, Raytheon earned 40 cents per share, above Street estimates of 12 cents per share.

