RTX

Raytheon To Repurchase Up To $6 Bln Of Common Stock

December 12, 2022 — 09:36 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) said that its board authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved December 7, 2021.

The company noted that share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.

