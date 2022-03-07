Raytheon to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia - Asharq

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N plans to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia, Asharq Business news website reported on Monday, citing Thomas Laliberty, the vice president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

