Raytheon to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia - Asharq

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N plans to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia, Asharq Business news website reported on Monday, citing Thomas Laliberty, the vice president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

