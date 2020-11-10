Markets
Raytheon To Acquire Privately Held Blue Canyon Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) announced definitive agreement to acquire privately held Blue Canyon Technologies, a provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components.

Blue Canyon Technologies, which was founded in 2008, is based in Boulder, Colorado with more than 200 employees. The company currently has more than 90 satellites in production and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Raytheon expects to close the acquisition by early 2021. Blue Canyon Technologies will report into Raytheon Intelligence & Space upon closing.

