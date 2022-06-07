Markets
Raytheon Technologies To Establish Global Headquarters In Arlington, Virginia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, said on Tuesday that it will establish its global headquarters office in Arlington, Virginia with an aim to raise agility in supporting the U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers.

The new world headquarters office will be in Arlington's Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence and Space business.

The company said that Washington, D.C. is serves as a convenient travel hub for the company's global customers and staff.

With the new headquarters, the Group will now have 600 facilities across 44 states and territories.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

