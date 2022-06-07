Raytheon Technologies To Establish Global Headquarters In Arlington, Virginia

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, said on Tuesday that it will establish its global headquarters office in Arlington, Virginia with an aim to raise agility in supporting the U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers.

The new world headquarters office will be in Arlington's Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence and Space business.

The company said that Washington, D.C. is serves as a convenient travel hub for the company's global customers and staff.

With the new headquarters, the Group will now have 600 facilities across 44 states and territories.

