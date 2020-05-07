Raytheon Technologies Suspends FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) said it is not providing an outlook at this time, due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope, severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company added that it will revisit providing a 2020 outlook at its next earnings release.

On April 3, 2020, Raytheon Technologies successfully completed the separation of Otis and Carrier and the merger with Raytheon Co., which was formed in 2020 through its combination with the United Technologies Corp.'s aerospace businesses.

