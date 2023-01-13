Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 2.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.2 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

