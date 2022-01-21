Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $87.21, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 4.08% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 7% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.22 billion, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Raytheon Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.93, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

