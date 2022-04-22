Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $100.49, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 0.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.8 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $68.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.18% and +6.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Raytheon Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.89, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

