Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $59.35, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 14.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RTX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2020. On that day, RTX is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.96 billion, down 28.91% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $62.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.74% and -18.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.35% lower. RTX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.5.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

