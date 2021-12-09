Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $86.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 4.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 36.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.21 billion, up 4.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $64.59 billion, which would represent changes of +53.85% and +1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Raytheon Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.43, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

