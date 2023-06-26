Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $96.55, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 3.91% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.64 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $72.64 billion, which would represent changes of +5.44% and +8.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Raytheon Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.34.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

