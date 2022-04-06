Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $98.46, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 4.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.67% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.07 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $68.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.18% and +6.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.77.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

