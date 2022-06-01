Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $94.81, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 0.29% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Raytheon Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.46 billion, up 3.68% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $68.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.71% and +5.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.26, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

