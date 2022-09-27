Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 11.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.28 billion, up 6.57% from the prior-year quarter.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $68.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +6.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher. Raytheon Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Raytheon Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.43, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



